Missing NMU student found dead in campus auditorium

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The Nelson Mandela University (NMU) community is in shock following the death of a final-year student.

The news about the student’s death surfaced on Monday — almost a week after a flyer circulated online indicating that he was missing.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said he was found by NMU security members in the auditorium at the university’s south campus in Summerstrand at about 8pm on Saturday.

No foul play was suspected.

His elder brother said on Monday that his mother received a call from Humewood police that two close friends had reported him missing.

“They were worried and felt that he had gone missing because he was a person who liked to follow routine,” he said

“We then started looking for him and tried to get help to find him.

“I was called on Sunday morning by the dean indicating that they found his body on Saturday night.”

He said the student was the youngest of four siblings.

“He was a sweet and very caring person at home and would put anyone close to him first before himself, a loving, calm, cool person.

“We see that how he was at home was also how he was in public.

“We are deeply saddened.

“We will continue to love him beyond the grave.

“May his beautiful soul be well accepted in heaven.”

NMU spokesperson Zandile Ngwendu said it was with profound sadness that the university learnt of the student’s passing.

She said he was a final year Bachelor of Music student.

“We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the student’s family, friends, fellow students, lecturers, and all who have been affected by this loss.

“Psychosocial support mechanisms have been activated to support affected students and staff,” Ngwendu said.

The student will be laid to rest in Centane on June 6.

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