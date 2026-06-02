NMU computing sciences introduces new AI module

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Nelson Mandela University’s computing science department has introduced a new initiative to train honours students in generative AI

Nelson Mandela University’s (NMU) computing science department has introduced a new initiative to train honours students in generative AI, which produces new material from user prompts and vast datasets.

NMU computing science department head Prof Jean Greyling said on Tuesday the department had signed a sponsorship agreement with National Glass to support PhD student Stephan Mulder.

He said the agreement was that Mulder would assist staff in the department in training and guiding third-year students in the use of artificial intelligence tools.

“This intervention forms part of the department’s capstone project initiative aimed at empowering students to use generative AI constructively and responsibly.”

He said the partnership with leading glass processor and manufacturer National Glass reflected the growing role industry was playing in “future-focused education” at higher education institutions.

“Through its investment in student development and emerging technologies, National Glass is contributing towards equipping future graduates with practical skills and exposure to the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

“The collaboration also highlights the value of academia-industry partnerships in preparing students for the demands of a digitally transformed economy.”

Greyling said while some compared the generative AI revolution to the introduction of the printing press, others likened it to the rise of personal computers in the early 1980s when computers first entered homes.

“The reality is society is currently experiencing a disruptive technological revolution.

“It is rapidly reshaping industries worldwide, surpassing even the momentum of the fourth industrial revolution, which became a major focus over the past decade.”

He said that earlier this year alumni achiever David Brown visited the department from the US city of Seattle, where he served as senior vice-president at tech and e-commerce giant Amazon.

“During his visit, Brown encouraged students and staff to embrace and take ownership of generative AI technologies.”

Greyling said while maintaining a strong focus on core computing fundamentals in first and second year, his department had introduced several interventions.

These included a dedicated honours module focused on the effective use of generative AI tools.

The department was among the few computing departments in SA offering a specialised module of this nature.

“The module complements existing honours offerings in AI and evolutionary computing.

“Through sponsorship support from Amazon, students will also gain exposure to cutting-edge AI tools for their projects.”

National Glass executive director Chris MacKeown said his company was excited about the partnership with the NMU computing science department

“We believe this collaboration is an important first step in helping prepare future computer science graduates for the evolving tech landscape.”

Prof Dieter Vogts, who co-ordinates the department’s honours module, said to ensure students maintained a competitive edge in the workforce, it was vital they should master the generative AI technologies now.

“The classes are high-energy hubs of enthusiastic, rigorous discussion and peer-to-peer interaction.”

NMU science faculty dean Prof Christa Grobler highlighted the importance of collaboration between academia and industry in shaping the future of AI innovation.

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