Winter Woolly Drive provides warmth in the cold

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Thanusha Pillay, group marketing manager for the Kelston Motor Group and Selwyn Willis, CEO of Community Chest of the Eastern Cape

Approaching nearly 30 years of impact, the Winter Woolly Drive remains one of the region’s longest-standing community upliftment initiatives, providing warmth and support to individuals and families in need.

Kelston Motor Group has now partnered with the Community Chest of the Eastern Cape as the headline sponsor of the annual campaign, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to supporting vulnerable communities through their community initiatives.

The campaign focuses on collecting warm clothing, blankets, and non-perishable food items, while also supporting soup kitchens that experience increased demand during winter.

Kelston dealerships across multiple regions will serve as official donation drop-off points, making it easier for customers, staff and the public to contribute to the initiative.

Peter McNaughton, MD of Kelston Motor Group, said the partnership underscored the group’s commitment to making a meaningful difference in the communities it serves.

We encourage the public to support the initiative and help bring warmth and dignity to those in need this winter — Selwyn Willis, Community Chest

Speaking on the partnership, Thanusha Pillay, group marketing manager for Kelston Motor Group, said: “We are proud to partner with the Community Chest of the Eastern Cape and encourage our staff, customers, and the broader community to help us make a positive impact this winter.”

As part of the campaign rollout, an intersection collection involving all Kelston dealerships will take place on Friday June 12 from 6am to 8am to raise awareness and encourage public participation across the regions in which they operate.

Mall activations will take place in July at Baywest Mall, Walmer Park Shopping Centre, The Bridge Shopping Centre, and Boardwalk Mall, giving the public additional opportunities to support the campaign.

Selwyn Willis, CEO of the Community Chest of the Eastern Cape, welcomed the partnership. “Partnerships like these allow us to extend the reach of the Winter Woolly Drive and ensure more families receive warmth, support, and nourishment during the winter season,” Willis said.

“We encourage the public to support the initiative and help bring warmth and dignity to those in need this winter.”

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