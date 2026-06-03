Applications open for St Andrew’s College Rhodes Scholarship

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St Andrew’s College is encouraging exceptional young graduates who matriculated from any high school in the Makana Local Municipality and Rhodes University graduates, regardless of where they attended high school, to apply for the St Andrew’s College Rhodes Scholarship. The scholarship provides fully funded postgraduate study at the University of Oxford in the UK

Applications have opened for the St Andrew’s College Rhodes Scholarship.

The sought-after scholarship, which provides fully funded postgraduate study at the University of Oxford in the UK, is open to graduates who matriculated from any high school in the Makana Local Municipality as well as graduates of Rhodes University, regardless of where they attended high school.

The eligibility pool was widened after a recent agreement between the Rhodes Trust and the four schools that hold Rhodes Scholarships.

St Andrews College headmaster Tom Hamilton encouraged young people who had demonstrated academic excellence, leadership potential, strength of character and a commitment to making a meaningful contribution to society to apply.

“South Africa is home to remarkable young leaders whose talent, determination and sense of purpose deserve every opportunity to flourish,” he said.

“We encourage eligible graduates to consider applying.

“The Rhodes Scholarship is not only an opportunity to study at one of the world’s leading universities, but also to join a global community of individuals committed to positive change.

“Many eligible candidates may no longer be in Makhanda or even South Africa.

“We are therefore asking communities, schools, universities, alumni networks and the media to help share this opportunity as widely as possible.”

Applications for the 2027 intake opened on Monday and close on August 3.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Have matriculated from a high school within the Makana Local Municipality (classes of 2020–2023) and/or be a graduate of Rhodes University;

Applicants should be under the age of 24 (upon entry to Oxford University on October 1 2027, the student must be at least 19 and not have reached his or her 25th birthday);

Demonstrate strong academic achievement, leadership ability and a commitment to serving others.

Applications can be submitted online at: www.rhodeshouse.ox.ac.uk/apply

For additional inquiries, contact the Rhodes Scholarships Secretariat for Southern Africa at southernafrica@rhodestrust.com.

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