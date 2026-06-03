Howzat! Bay set for whopper of a World Cup innings

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Nelson Mandela Bay is on the front foot, having been designated as a host destination for six games during the 2027 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, with the event expected to generate R1.9bn in economic activity for the area.

And with the spectacle poised to attract 72,000 spectators to the Bay and create 2,400 jobs in the region, the metro is in for a whopper of an innings.

The games will be held at St George’s Park, with the World Cup scheduled for October to November.

Direct visitor spending in the Bay is recorded at R545m, according to a municipal report.

The tournament will feature an expanded format of 14 nations and a total of 54 matches across the three co-host nations.

A total of 44 will be played in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, Durban, Bloemfontein, East London, Paarl and Gqeberha.

The remaining games will be in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The municipal report was tabled at a council meeting last week and was approved.

While the economic benefits are substantial, the municipality faces a tight deadline to ensure St George’s Park is ready for the global spectacle.

An assessment commissioned as part of the host city process identified several critical upgrades, including the replacement of the stadium’s asbestos roof, repairs to structural concrete, accessibility improvements to lift systems and broader precinct refurbishments to meet international broadcast and visitor experience standards.

The asbestos roof has been identified as the most critical concern, with the report stating that failure to address it could jeopardise the venue’s hosting rights.

The total estimated cost of the stadium and precinct upgrades is about R15m.

“St George’s Park Stadium is compliant as an ICC-accredited venue.

“However, these targeted upgrades are required to meet optimal international standards for presentation, functionality, accessibility, global broadcast compliance and visitor experience expectations.”

The work must be done at the stadium by September.

St George’s Park is the oldest Test venue in the country, having hosted its first match in March 1889.

It has since held the 2003 World Cup, during which it was allocated five matches, including one Super Six fixture and a semifinal.

Six years later, it was one of eight host venues for the 2009 Indian Premier League when it moved from its home country to SA due to security concerns.

In addition to the stadium, precinct-wide readiness is required across the beachfront, Central, transport gateways and surrounding arterial routes.

This comes as the metro battles to retain one of its most prestigious international sporting events amid mounting speculation that Ironman could relocate its flagship African Championship to Mossel Bay.

Though metro officials insist discussions with the global endurance race organiser remain constructive, concerns over infrastructure failures, environmental issues and declining participation have fuelled debate about whether the Bay’s two-decade reign as host could be coming to an end.

On Tuesday, mayor Babalwa Lobishe said the council resolution to approve the recommendations with regard to getting the city ready for the event was a significant milestone for the Bay and reinforced its position as a leading sporting and events destination in SA.

She said this reflected the municipality’s commitment to leveraging major events to drive economic growth, tourism development and investment opportunities for local communities.

“This decision extends beyond cricket,” she said.

“It will create jobs across the hospitality, transport, event services and tourism value chain, boost tourism, attract investment, support local businesses and showcase Nelson Mandela Bay to a global audience.

“The event is expected to attract thousands of domestic and international visitors, generating increased demand for accommodation, restaurants, attractions and related services.

“Major sporting events drive economic activity, increase visitor spending and strengthen destination branding, creating lasting benefits for communities.”

Lobishe said the city was ready to welcome players, officials, supporters and visitors.

“We thank the council for its support and commitment to using sport as a catalyst for economic growth and social development.

“Nelson Mandela Bay is ready to play its part on the world stage and demonstrate why it remains one of Africa’s premier hosts of international sporting events.”

According to the report, a host city agreement between the municipality and Cricket SA must be signed before the end of June.

The municipality is also required to enter into a service-level agreement with Cricket Eastern Cape to formalise the city’s responsibilities for infrastructure readiness, safety and security, transport, accommodation, destination marketing and fan experiences ahead of the 2027 tournament.

“Cricket SA has formally communicated, through the offices of the mayor and the city manager, the decision to designate St George’s Park Stadium as a host venue,” the report reads.

“St George’s Park is one of SA’s most historic cricket venues and holds ICC accreditation as an international venue with an approximate seating capacity of 17,500 spectators.

“The municipality has engaged in ongoing consultations with CSA and the local organising committee board, with the most recent engagement held in April focused on assessing the state of readiness of each host city and establishing a co-ordinated national hosting model.

“The municipality will have a significant opportunity to showcase Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape province to a global audience, with the tournament expected to reach over 900-million potential broadcast viewers across 200+ territories and 1,500+ hours of broadcast coverage.

“The World Cup represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for Nelson Mandela Bay to position itself on the global stage as a world-class events destination.”

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