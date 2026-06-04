Bay gospel veteran Booi returns with new EP

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Gospel music veteran Thembinkosi Booi is making a powerful return to the spotlight with a message of hope through his new extended play (EP) Themba Inkosi (Trust God).

The Kariega-born artist released his highly anticipated project under Pika Records on May 29, with the lead single Ndinik’amandla (Give me strength) available on digital platforms.

Currently living in Swartkops, the 48-year-old has become one of the most recognised voices in SA gospel with singles such as Yafik’iNgangalala (Your Majesty has arrived) in 2025 and Hamba Gideon (Go Gideon) in 2020.

With the release of the latest EP, he wants to give hope to people through music.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, I was just in a dark place. I lost my father,” Booi said.

“I did not want to see anyone or go outside; I just wanted to be alone.

“I would have thoughts of killing myself, but my younger brother was there for me; he would visit, not go to work, and we cried, laughed and prayed together.”

He said thereafter, and turning to his keyboard, it was through worship that he found his healing.

Booi said the songs began ministering to him.

He is known for his soulful, spiritually uplifting music and powerful live performances.

“I am singing about my life,” Booi said.

“The songs are written for me, then I add my own signature, but my voice has changed.

“My tone has matured. It has grown, it is calm, it is not in a rush, its production is even better than before, it is kind of jazzy.

“The youth also appreciated the sound I brought and found it relevant.

“During that dark time, I realised that I was not the only person; then I wondered how many more people were suffering as I did.

“Then I wanted to share the message that helped me as well.

“I am not trying to get crowds; I just want it to help that one person who needs it because there was a time where I asked myself was God even real.”

His musical journey began at the age of 14 at the Bantu Church of Christ, where he developed a strong foundation in worship, musicality and performance.

The latest EP has five tracks, namely Ndinike Amandla (Give me strength), Ithemba (Hope), Nguye (It is him), Ulibizile Igama Lam (You have called my name) and Sihamba Ne Qhawe (We’re walking with a hero).

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