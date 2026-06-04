VIDEO | Firefighters battle blaze at building in Gqeberha CBD

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Firefighters at the scene of the fire in Govan Mbeki Avenue in Gqeberha on Thursday morning

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A Gqeberha resident believed to have been fighting the blaze at a three-storey building in Central on Thursday was rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries.

The fire broke out at the PE Leather building in Govan Mbeki Avenue at about 10am.

According to business tenants in the building, it took about three hours for firefighters to douse the flames.

The building was still on fire at about 11am. It looked as if the top floor, occupied by tenants living in rented flats, had been completely gutted.

The second floor is occupied by PE Leather and used to store the company’s valuables.

A business owner, who asked not to be named, said they were informed by children living in the building that the fire began when a tenant tried to cook a meal.

“We don’t really know what happened, but children say that is how it broke out.

“We are just glad that our business is safe and not affected,” the owner said.

A second business owner said there were also reports that one of the tenants was injured while trying to fight the blaze.

“An ambulance came to fetch that tenant. That’s all I know.”

Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander, who was at the scene, said it was concerning that there was no water in the area and that a motorist had parked on the fire hydrant.

She said that when the car was finally moved, the hydrant was found to be broken.

“As with most fire hydrants across the city, it does not work when you need it.

“So these guys [firefighters] have had to get extra trucks in with more water to try to put this fire out.”

Stander said the cause of the fire was unknown.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya did not respond to specific questions relating to Stander’s comments about a lack of water and a dysfunctional fire hydrant.

However, Soyaya said in a statement that the cause of the fire had yet to be established.

He said the metro’s emergency services received reports of a structural fire in the Central area at 10.07am.

“Upon arrival, firefighting crews found the building fully engulfed in flames and immediately initiated firefighting and containment operations.”

He said three rescue pump units, two water tankers and two senior fire officials were deployed to the scene.

“Emergency personnel remain on site working to extinguish the fire and secure the affected area.”

As a precautionary measure, Soyaya said, adjacent buildings had been evacuated to ensure the safety of residents, workers and members of the public.

Municipal traffic services were also despatched to the scene to assist with road closures and traffic management.

Members of the public were urged to avoid the area and comply with all instructions from emergency personnel on site.

PE Leather chief executive Farhaad Limbada was contacted for comment, but indicated that he was in a meeting with firefighters.

He had not responded by the time of publication.

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