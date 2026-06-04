No proof of home address sees Brown Mogotsi remain in custody

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brown Mogotsi was accused by the prosecution of failing to co-operate with investigators and providing contradictory, unverifiable residential addresses. File image: Mukovhe Mulidzwi

The Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday denied bail to businessman and alleged political fixer Brown Oupa Mogotsi, who is facing multiple charges arising from an alleged staged shooting incident in Vosloorus.

The charges include unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area, defeating or obstructing the course of justice and perjury.

The state alleges Mogotsi staged a shooting incident involving his own vehicle and subsequently made false statements to the police and under oath regarding the incident.

NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the state opposed bail on several grounds, including allegations that the accused failed to co-operate with investigators, evaded law enforcement authorities, provided contradictory and unverifiable residential addresses, and allegedly attempted to improperly influence the investigating officer.

In refusing bail, the court found he had failed to satisfy the requirements for his release and that the interests of justice did not permit his release on bail. The court noted concerns regarding the addresses provided by the accused, finding that he had failed to establish a verifiable fixed address. It further found that this created a risk that the accused may not stand trial if released.

He will remain in custody.

His next court appearance is on June 12 for disclosure of the contents of the docket and the setting of a trial date.

TimesLIVE