One-man show will continue Linda-Louise’s work for animal welfare funding

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David Muller will perform his one-man production, 'Blood & Silver', at the Isithatha Theatre on Thursday June 11

The Isithatha Theatre will host Cape Town actor David Muller next week as he brings his acclaimed one-man production Blood & Silver to Gqeberha for a limited run.

In addition to enthralling audiences from June 11 to June 14, the production will also serve as a special fundraiser in support of the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL).

Adapted from Jan Glazewski’s memoir of the same title, Blood & Silver is directed and designed by award-winning theatremaker Fred Abrahamse and performed by Muller.

The production recently had a successful run at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town, drawing packed houses, standing ovations and strong audience response.

Muller said the production told a remarkable story of perseverance against the odds.

“Blood & Silver tells the extraordinary true story of Jan Glazewski, a man who was born with haemophilia and nearly died when he was just six days old.

“It follows not only his personal journey of living with haemophilia and later HIV, but also his family’s remarkable history, having fled Poland in 1939 and eventually settling in SA.

“Running alongside that is the search for family silver buried in war-torn Poland, which becomes a powerful thread in the story.

“Ultimately, it is a story about identity, resilience, survival and the things that connect us to our past.”

Through a blend of humorous storytelling, the production explores themes of exile, healing and belonging, while Abrahamse’s imaginative staging and Muller’s performance bring emotional depth and intimacy to the memoir’s narrative.

Muller hopes audiences leave the theatre inspired by Glazewski’s determination and ability to overcome adversity.

“The message I hope audiences take away from Blood & Silver is that resilience can carry us through even the most difficult circumstances.

“No matter what challenges you’re facing, whether it’s health struggles, financial hardship, family difficulties or divisions, Jan’s story shows that it is possible to persevere.

“He faced extraordinary obstacles throughout his life and yet continued to move forward with courage and determination.

“His journey is a powerful reminder that our circumstances do not have to define us, and that there is always hope, strength and purpose to be found, even in the darkest moments.”

The Friday evening performance will raise funds for the AACL, an organisation that has long benefited from the support of theatre productions and community fundraising initiatives through the efforts of the late Linda-Louise Swain.

AACL representative Beverly Rademeyer welcomed the continued support and said it was a fitting tribute to Swain, who dedicated much of her life to animal welfare.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support,” Rademeyer said.

“It warms our hearts to see people still rallying behind the AACL, even though Linda is no longer with us.

“Linda-Louise understood the struggles faced by both people and animals.

“She cared deeply, she related to those in need, and she dedicated so much of her life to giving a voice to the voiceless.

“There will never be another Linda-Louise, but it is wonderful to see people continuing her efforts and helping to keep her legacy alive through initiatives like this fundraiser.”

Muller will extend his run beyond Gqeberha, with a further performance scheduled for the Karoo Writers’ Fair in Cradock on June 19.

He will also join Glazewski for a talk during the festival on Saturday, continuing discussions around the memoir and its themes beyond the stage production.

Bookings for Blood & Silver can be made through the Isithatha Theatre website, with audiences encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

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