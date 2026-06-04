Painful memories, fresh trauma as the heavens open again

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Water is pumped from Lower Valley Road as the Baakens River again burst its banks

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Having barely begun to recover from the last bout of heavy rains, parts of Nelson Mandela Bay and Kouga were once again battered by relentless downpours — compounding damage, displacing residents and pushing already swollen rivers closer to breaking point.

About four weeks after the Gamtoos Valley experienced its biggest flood in living memory, residents and businesses received an evacuation notice from Kouga mayor Hattingh Bornman on Wednesday night.

The Swartkops River bridge on the M6 between Despatch and Kariega is still closed and has deteriorated further since flooding a few weeks ago (Eugene Coetzee)

Panic immediately spread, with the devastation from the May downpour still fresh.

Bornman had asked residents in low-lying areas along the Gamtoos River to evacuate immediately due to the rapidly rising river levels.

Gamtoos Ferry Hotel owner Roy Herselman said on Thursday afternoon that he and his wife Annette were anxiously watching the river levels.

The hotel had suffered significant damage in the May floods.

“We are nervous about the river rising but it is still between its banks,” he said.

“We just hope this doesn’t result in another clean-up operation.”

The clean-up from the previous flood had already cost the iconic establishment more than R500,000.

“All we can do now is watch the river.

“We will only feel the real effect of the rain on Friday once all the water comes down from all the catchment areas.”

The Willow Dam in Kariega burst its banks on Wednesday evening, flowing into the busy Old Graaff-Reinet Road (Eugene Coetzee)

In his latest update on Thursday evening, Bornman urged residents in low-lying areas along the Kromme River to evacuate to higher ground as a precaution.

“Large volumes of water are still flowing into the river systems from the catchment areas.

“At this stage, it’s difficult to predict how much further river levels may rise and we want to ensure the safety of all residents and prevent any loss of life.”

Bornman said community halls remained open to anyone needing temporary shelter.

“Please don’t wait until conditions become dangerous.

“If you live in a flood-prone area move to a safer location as soon as possible.”

Bornman said the municipality would continue to monitor the situation closely and provide regular updates.

Weather Guru Garth Sampson said with dams throughout the Gamtoos system all over 100% capacity, there was no safeguard for water from the catchment areas.

“Any water that fell in the catchment areas went straight over the dam wall, compared to early May when the dams were only three-quarters full.”

Sampson said another issue to consider was that the high tide acted like a dam and stopped water flowing out to sea, which in turn caused the river to swell further.

He said the rain should subside on Friday.

“The ground is saturated at the moment and water has still got to come down from the mountain.

“That water has to go somewhere, so the rivers are still going to run for another week.”

Patensie farmer Corne Muller said the citrus-producing region was still suffering from the last flood.

“It’s madness out here.

“We’re experiencing the second wave of massive amounts of water.

“At the moment, we don’t know the extent of the damage or how high the water will go because of how saturated the soil already is.

“We are expecting a lot of water from the Groot River, and the Beervlei Dam is now in overflow.”

Muller said his family and their workers had evacuated.

“I would rather be safe than sorry.

“There are a lot of things you can replace but you can’t replace lives.”

In the May floods, Muller said more than 100ha of farmland had been destroyed.

Citrus farms had lost trees that would take 10 years to regrow.

“We have spent the last three weeks rebuilding roads ourselves.

“My workers lost everything.

“A lot of money has been spent renting bulldozers and excavators.

“With diesel prices as high as they are you can imagine how expensive that is.

“We had to rebuild our roads so we could get to the last of the fruit we were able to pick to try to pay salaries.”

At 4pm on Thursday, Gamtoos Water said in a statement that while the flood control Beervlei Dam was overflowing the sluices remained closed.

“Water running from the catchment is less than expected and rain has decreased significantly in the catchment.”

It said while the volume of water was increasing, the direct effect on the Gamtoos system was still unknown.

In Thornhill, evacuations started at 5pm on Wednesday.

Resident Lindiwe Vena, 42, and her five family members including three children and a baby, were evacuated to the Thornhill Sports Field clubhouse.

Vena said her house had started flooding on Tuesday.

“When it flooded recently, we had to stay in the house because there was nowhere else to go.

“At least this time we had a place to sleep.”

Another resident, Nomalungelo Ngqosi, 74, said her house started flooding at 11am on Wednesday.

“I am blind and live alone.”

When a Herald team visited Ngqosi’s home on Thursday, a team from Kouga Disaster Risk Management arrived to try to convince her to evacuate.

However, she said she would rather stay to protect her property.

“There are thugs in this area and if I leave I’m worried my things will be stolen.”

Meanwhile, Nandipha Geelbooi, 35, was seen comforting her one-month-old baby at the Thornhill clubhouse while members of the Thornhill Nutrition Scheme arrived with pots of food.

“I’m glad to be dry and warm,” she said.

“There are blankets and mattresses here for us.”

In nearby Jeffreys Bay, sections of road were knee-deep in water.

Back in Nelson Mandela Bay, Despatch residents raised safety and economic concerns about the closure of the Swartkops bridge for the past few weeks.

Ward 52 councillor Frans Swanepoel said the bridge had been closed since the previous heavy rainfall.

Swanepoel said they were waiting to hear when repair work would begin.

For locals running businesses the closure came at a cost.

Stuck at the bridge was JP de Hanga, who said he rented a small place not far from the river and was losing a lot of money by using an alternative route to meet his clients.

Another motorist, Sabelo Lengisi, said the closure meant he had to pay more for diesel.

The R75 to Robert Sobukwe Town (Graaff-Reinet) was also flooded due to the overflowing Willow Dam.

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