Seal makes himself at home at Sardinia Bay

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Every three weeks when the old Cape fur seal gets tired, he hauls up on Sardinia Bay Beach for a rest

There’s no retirement home for wildlife so when animals get old and tired, they just make a plan.

That’s the word from Bayworld stranding network head Dr Greg Hofmeyr, who has called on members of the public to keep a respectful distance from the Cape fur seal which has been regularly hauling up at Sardinia Bay.

“He’s an older male, not in great condition, and he’s lost some of his fear of humans,” Hofmeyr said.

“He obviously feeds in the area and every three weeks or so, when he gets tired, he comes ashore at Sardinia Bay.

“He’s obviously familiar with the area and has decided that he likes it.

“He lies on the beach for a day or two and then goes back into the water.”

Hofmeyr, a seal specialist, said the animal was almost certainly from the Black Rocks colony on the east side of Algoa Bay.

“But he would have left the colony at the end of the breeding season in mid-January and at the moment he will be just spending the time feeding.

“In about October he may head back to the colony to breed or attempt to breed again.”

Male Cape fur seals live on average 15 years but can go on into their 20s.

Hofmeyr said stranding network members had been carefully observing the animal since it started coming ashore in the area about a year ago.

“There are no signs that he has rabies but we are just asking folk to please not disturb him and to control your dogs, especially when in the seal’s proximity.”

He said people should, in general, avoid approaching seals and if they came upon one, or any other marine animal washed up on the beach, they could call the stranding network at 071-724-2122.

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