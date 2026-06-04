Teams on the ground to assist displaced flood victims

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Thornhill resident Nandipha Geelbooi, 35, comforts her one-month-old baby at the Thornhill Sports Field Clubhouse which has become a place of safety for people who have been evacuated.

Disaster risk management and human settlement teams are out in the Kouga district, visiting homes and assessing the situation after rainfall wreaked havoc overnight.

Places of safety have been opened for evacuated residents in Loerie, Hankey, Patensie and Kwagga Farm.

According to the disaster team on the ground, all four halls were open and ready to receive evacuated residents.

A team member said they had used left over donations from recent floods to purchase food and water for affected residents.

Kouga municipality mayor Hattingh Bornman was in Ocean View, Jeffreys Bay, on Thursday morning where shacks were flooded and occupants forced to evacuate.

Bornman said community halls in the area were available to affected residents.

“There are mattresses, warm blankets and something to eat.

“Avoid driving if you can. Rather stay at home. Our roads are extremely dangerous at the moment and we need to make sure we keep motorists off our roads where possible.

“We have had some sinkholes and rockfalls. It is really rough and our teams are working extremely hard to make sure we get our roads cleaned up and our areas safe.

“Lives are most important to us as the abnormal floods continue to occur.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure we keep the damage as minimal as possible.”

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