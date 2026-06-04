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RECORDED | Joburg magistrate’s court rules on Brown Mogotsi’s bail application

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Alleged political fixer and North West businessman Brown Mogotsi will know whether he will be granted bail when his case resumes in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Thursday.

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