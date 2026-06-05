Metro teams hard at work assisting residents, says mayor

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4 June 2026 - Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality executive mayor Babalwa Lobishe addressing the joc at the South End Fire Station on Thursday afternoon about the status of flooding in the city and emergency measures taken. She is pictured here with at left Bay acting executive director for safety and security Shadrack Sibiya, and at right disaster management head Sindisiwe Nyinde Picture Werner Hills

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The metro deployed teams to counter flooding across the city and activated shelters for people who needed to evacuate their homes, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe said.

Speaking at the Joint Operations Centre (JOC) at the South End Fire Station, established by the metro and its emergency response partners, Lobishe noted the Level 8 warning for disruptive rainfall issued on Wednesday afternoon by the SA Weather Service.

“While significant damage and disruption have occurred across our metro, we are grateful to report that no fatalities and no injuries have been recorded at this stage.

“This is testament to the early warning systems, community responsiveness and co-ordinated work of emergency services, disaster management teams, law enforcement agencies, councillors, humanitarian organisations and community leaders.”

She said the metro recognised that many residents had lost possessions, experienced displacement and were facing uncertainty, and acknowledged the hardship being experienced.

“We remain committed to supporting every affected household.”

Lobishe said 21 wards had been affected by the flooding and 84 related incidents had been recorded.

“Eight roads have been closed and 671 people have been accommodated at eight activated shelters.”

The shelters are at the Walmer Town Hall, the Methodist Ethembeni Society in Asinavalo, the KwaXaba Hall in the Grogro area, Bayland Spaza Shop, Alfonso Arries Primary School in Qunu, New Messiah Primary School in Walmer location, the Methodist Church in the Ezinyoka area near the R75, and the Ithembalethu Hall in Fairview.

The affected wards are in Motherwell, Kariega, Missionvale, Qunu, Chatty, Walmer, Walmer location, KwaNoxolo, Jubilee Park, Bayland, Grogro, Asinavalo, Kamvelihle, Fairview, Veeplaas, New Brighton and Emthini informal settlements.

Lobishe said the incidents included stormwater and sewer blockages, power outages, flooded streets and dam overflows.

“In response, we have fully activated the JOC, we are continually assessing impacts and needs and have deployed disaster management teams across affected communities.

“We have also deployed jetting and super-sucker machines to clear blocked stormwater drains and suck up water and mud.

“Eight roads have been closed and traffic has been diverted where necessary.”

She said once the immediate danger had passed, the metro would be conducting detailed assessments of the damage and developing infrastructure rehabilitation plans.

“Funding support mechanisms will be pursued through provincial and national disaster structures.

“Lessons learnt will be incorporated into future climate resilience planning.”

Lobishe said the metro appreciated the collaboration with the provincial disaster management centre, the SA Weather Service, the police, the Emergency Medical Services, humanitarian and faith-based groups, community leaders, non-government organisations and volunteers.

“We call on residents to avoid trying to cross flooded roads, bridges and low-level crossings, stay away from fast-flowing rivers and canals, take care when travelling and follow official municipal communication channels for updates.”

On the flooded Walmer Library, she said the priority at this stage was to save the books and other assets.

She said staff were hard at work in this regard.

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