Nine police officers suspended over ‘Cat’ Matlala tender

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The R360m Medicare police wellness contract was awarded to security company owner and alleged underworld figure Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala in 2024 despite the company not having a track record of rendering medical services. File photo.

Nine police officers who sat on the bid evaluation committee in relation to the Medicare 24 tender process have been suspended from duty.

“The affected members have been placed on suspension pending the finalisation of disciplinary and related investigations,” the SA Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement.

“As the matter is subject to ongoing processes, the SAPS will not comment further at this stage.”

The R360m Medicare police wellness contract was awarded to security company owner and alleged underworld figure Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala in 2024 despite the company not having a track record of rendering medical services.

TimesLIVE