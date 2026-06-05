Rain causes widespread damage in Bay

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Pastor Johannes Welskit outside the flooded Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church in Booysen Park Drive

Critical community infrastructure was not spared by the relentless rainfall with a steady stream of water leaking into the Walmer Library and the AFM Church building in Booysen Park.

From homes to halls and roads to bridges, the damage caused by this week’s rains were felt throughout Nelson Mandela Bay.

The Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) church in Booysen Park Drive was among the worst affected.

Church leader Pastor Johannes Welskit put on a brave face as he explained that it was not the first time flooding had affected their building.

“This happens at the church every time there is lots of rain.

“The whole yard is flooded and that leads to the water coming under the church and making the building soaking wet.

“We are experiencing thousands of rand of losses.

“With the water coming under the building, the tiles are lifted. We now have to replace all the tiles.

“It is about 400 square metres so we are looking at about R50,000 in damages. Luckily, the church instruments were packed higher up.”

Welskit said the situation would likely force them to cancel the Youth Bash they had scheduled for Friday night.

“The place is totally inaccessible. We planned the bash a long time ago and the youth were really looking forward to it.

“One of the main problems is the fact that the stormwater drains are blocked.

“The water has no place to escape, resulting in continuous flooding.”

Ward councillor Benjamin Nomnqa agreed that blocked stormwater drains were the reason for the recurring problem.

“I think the solution to flooding is when the municipality has a proper drain-cleaning system.

“Even the people living in the informal settlements are under water due to a lack of proper drainage,” Nomnqa said.

Welskit said they had little option but to put their trust in the Lord to deliver a positive outcome for the church and community’s future.

“We serve the community here by drawing up affidavits, certifying documents and much more.

“The church is also open for marriages and funerals.

“Therefore it is very important that it is open all the time.

“There were community members outside the church this morning and they called me for help, but unfortunately I couldn’t help them.

“The church was built on clay ground and that doesn’t help the cause.

“The constant wetness through the years has resulted in the walls starting to crack.

“One of my biggest fears is that the cars driving past the church will be damaged because there is an island in the road opposite the church where the road is flooded and they can’t see it.”

Meanwhile, on the opposite side of the city, rain water seeped through the roof of the Walmer Library.

DA councillor Rano Kayser posted a video on social media, illustrating a steady stream of water flowing into a section of the library.

A group of people were seen desperately placing bins and buckets to contain the flow.

The video was accompanied by a message that the library had been temporarily closed.

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya had not responded to requests for comment regarding the library by the time of publication.

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