Sewage continues to run down suburban Gqeberha road, triggering health fears

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Residents are fed up with a big sewage leak which has been flowing out of King Edward Park into Villiers Road for more than a month. Pictured here where the effluent has formed a pool at the Walmer Woods Driving Range are from left Andries Heynse, Niamh Bruinders and her father, Kurt Bruinders. At the back is Gary de Lange.

Residents in Villiers Road, Walmer, are up in arms about a stream of sewage that has been seeping out of King Edward Park and running down the street for more than a month.

When The Herald visited the area on Wednesday, the stench was pervasive with cars splattering the muck about each time they swished through it.

The source is among the alien brush at the top of the park where the sewage flows out from beneath a manhole cover and then through the fetid vegetation onto Villiers Road between 11th and 12th avenues.

Resident Aileen van Tonder said the problem had started before the big rains in the first week of May.

“At times the sewage just pools up in the potholes, which is disgusting enough, and then the flow increases and we have faeces literally floating down the road.

“We wake up at night sometimes and the smell is so bad we think for a moment that the dogs have messed inside until we realise it’s the sewage.”

Villiers Road resident Alice Debaux at the source of the sewage leak in the alien bush at the top of King Edward Park (Werner Hills)

Neighbourhood watch chair Kurt Bruinders said he and his family had lived for 16 years in their home in upper Villiers Road, adjacent to King Edward Park and the Walmer Woods Driving Range.

“We liked that the trees and bush were right there but now this sewage pollution is causing a real problem.

“The stench is terrible and it’s a threat to our health.

“It’s causing potholes in Villiers Road and it’s also bad for the pedestrians from the township who cut across here, and have to walk through it.”

Walmer Woods co-owner Ron Rowe said the sewage issue had been recurring for several months.

“At one point, it was washing away our entrance road so we had to divert the flow and do some repair work.

“The sewage is still running and when there’s a northerly breeze the smell is bad, which is not good for business.”

Another resident, medical doctor Myrna Japtha, said each time a car drove through the stream of sewage, E. coli particles were released into the air.

“But the real problem comes when the muck dries in some areas and particles are picked up by the wind and blown around.

“People inhale these particles and the resulting E. coli infections are not easy to treat.”

The sewage is churning out of a manhole in the alien brush at the top of King Edward Park and running into Villiers Road (Werner Hills)

Ian Fairly said the upper Villiers Road area was one of Gqeberha’s hidden gems.

“But what is happening here is not good for property prices.”

Alice Debaux said she and others had to drive through the muck every day to take their children to school and pick them up.

“So there is a constant possibility of kids getting sick and then transferring their illness to others.

“In our household, we try to avoid this by spraying down our shoes and the tyres of our car every time, but this an unacceptable situation.”

Metro spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said on Thursday a team was on site and working to unblock the sewer line.

“Due to the continuous flow within the system, officials have not yet been able to fully determine the root cause of the blockage or establish whether there is any underlying infrastructure failure.

“Once the line has been successfully unblocked and flow conditions have stabilised, technicians will be able to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the affected infrastructure to determine the exact cause of the recurring overflow.

“Once the line has been cleared and the technical assessment has been finalised, we will be able to determine the scope of any more work required, and to communicate anticipated timelines to affected residents.”

The Herald