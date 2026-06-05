Shoprite rewards customer loyalty with free accident insurance for pets

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The introduction of insurance-linked rewards adds a new layer to competition in the sector. Picture:

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Shoprite says its Petshop Science has partnered with Outsurance to offer its fur customers free accidental pet insurance, becoming the first retailer in South Africa with such an offering as competition intensifies in the fast-growing but financially strained pet care market.

Petshop Science, launched in 2021, has grown rapidly to 174 stores nationwide and continues to expand through digital channels, including its partnership with Checkers Sixty60 for same-day delivery.

The introduction of insurance-linked rewards adds a new layer to competition in the sector, as retailers look to lock in loyalty through services that go beyond food and pet supplies.

Valued at R10.4bn and growing 15.8% in 2025, the category is expanding quickly, but most pet owners remain highly price sensitive. According to Trade Intelligence’s inaugural “South African Pet FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) Landscape Report”, this divide is now defining how people shop for their pets.

The market researcher said most owners continue to spend cautiously despite the move towards premium products. One of the key dynamics shaping the market is the gap between consumer aspirations and affordability.

“The result is that while the emotional baseline is a preference for human-grade products, the financial baseline is highly price sensitive, forcing households to tighten their belts in other areas,” said Trade Intelligence.

Pet ownership remains widespread in South Africa, with an estimated 7.4-million dogs and 2-million cats, according to Stats SA data. However, according to Shoprite, only a small share of pets are covered by insurance, leaving many households exposed to unexpected veterinary costs.

Shoprite said it is now using its retail platform to close part of that gap by offering Xtra Savings members one month of free accidental pet cover of up to R10,000 for dogs or cats, provided they spend R1,000 or more in-store or via Sixty60 in a month.

According to Petshop Science, the initiative is designed to ease financial pressure on pet owners in emergencies.

“Pets are an important part of family life for millions of South Africans. When accidents happen, the last thing owners should have to worry about is how they will pay for emergency treatment. This partnership helps make accidental cover more accessible and gives pet parents greater peace of mind,” said Petshop Science GM Trevor Paxton.

The retailer also already offers standalone pet insurance products underwritten by Outsurance from as little as R69 a month, with existing policyholders eligible for a R50 discount on premiums for each qualifying month.

The move shows how retailers are increasingly expanding beyond traditional retail into services linked to pet health, loyalty programmes and financial protection, as they compete for share in a growing category.

The broader market is being shaped by strong emotional demand. Trade Intelligence research shows that pets are increasingly viewed as family members, particularly among younger consumers.

‘Part of the family’

“According to our research, over 98% of shoppers aged 24 and younger agree that pets are a part of their family,” Trade Intelligence research lead Caroline Short said.

This emotional connection has helped protect spending in the category, even as broader economic conditions remain tough. It also explains why the market continues to grow even with financial strain on households.

Retailers are intensifying competition in the space. The Trade Intelligence report shows that big grocery chains are expanding their presence through specialist pet stores and digital platforms, turning the category into an area of focus.

“As major retailers look for growth and value beyond the traditional store model, the pet category has emerged as one of the most dynamic and competitive spaces in retail,” said Short.

Shopping behaviour is also changing. According to Trade Intelligence, while supermarkets remain the main destination for pet food, online platforms and on-demand delivery services are gaining ground. Retailers are increasingly expected to meet consumers across multiple channels.

“At the most recent count, the tally is approaching the 350-store mark across the retailers, with all our majors underlining their intention to grow their specialist pet formats further,” said Short.

Inside the basket, buying patterns are also changing. Dry food remains the core purchase, but consumers are adding treats, wet food and fresh options on top, rather than replacing the main meal. This “base plus supplement” approach is helping drive growth across different product segments.