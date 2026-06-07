Free State police officer allegedly shoots five at party, then dies in suicide

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A Hennenman police officer allegedly shot dead his girlfriend’s mother, uncle and a woman before taking his life on Saturday afternoon. Photo:

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A police officer based at Hennenman police station in the Free State allegedly shot dead three people at a party and wounded two others, then turned the gun on himself.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

Free State police spokesperson Brig Thandi Mbambo said preliminary findings suggest the 47-year-old officer drove to Whites Plot near Hennenman looking for his girlfriend.

Unable to find her, he drove to a local event with the girlfriend’s uncle, where other family members were gathered.

“Upon arrival and after being informed that the girlfriend was not there, an argument allegedly ensued, during which the officer allegedly opened fire,” said Mbambo

“Three victims — the girlfriend’s mother, her uncle and a 25-year-old woman — were declared dead at the scene.”

She added that other victims sustained gunshot wounds. One was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, while the other sustained a graze wound and was treated at the scene.

Mbambo said that after the shooting the officer allegedly returned to the vehicle and shot himself.

“The motive for the incident is currently unknown and remains the subject of an ongoing investigation.”

Free State police commissioner Lt-Gen Thabang Lesia condemned the incident and expressed his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy.

“This is a deeply disturbing and senseless incident that has left several families devastated. On behalf of the SAPS in the Free State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives and wish the injured victims a speedy recovery.

“While the circumstances surrounding this tragedy remain under investigation, there can be no justification for such conduct. The SAPS in the Free State remains committed to accountability and to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and integrity among its members,” said Lesia.

Sowetan