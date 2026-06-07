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GUGU LOURIE | A light-bulb moment to create meaningful work this Youth Month

Thousands of unemployed young South Africans could usefully be put to work digitising the mountains of paper and analogue files stacked in state offices

Gugu Lourie

Gugu Lourie

Long queues as thousands of unemployed youth gathered at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto where they were set to receive appointment letters for being trained as solar technicians, which is part of the Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi's Nasi Ispani initiative
President Cyril Ramaphosa should announce the mass digitisation of government records as a much-needed employment drive for young people, says the writer. File photo. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Eskom is considering closing or reconfiguring the coal-fired power stations around my hometown, Bethal — a tiny Mpumalanga town of about 128,000 residents — which simply means fewer jobs for young people seeking employment.

On the other hand, the R25bn-R35bn hybrid wind and solar facility currently being developed, already visible from afar when approaching Bethal, has not absorbed significant numbers of jobless youth.

Young people in Bethal are eager to work, but the opportunities remain scarce. The lucky ones get employment at Sasol’s Secunda operation, the future of which hinges on a managed transition from a pure coal-based synthetic fuels facility to a lower-carbon chemical and energy hub.

But not all hope is lost.

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