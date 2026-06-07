Two bodies recovered after vehicle swept off Addo bridge

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Two men died when the vehicle they were travelling in was swept off a flooded low-water bridge in Addo. One remains missing

The bodies of two men who died when the vehicle they were travelling in was swept off a flooded low-water bridge in Addo, have been recovered.

One person is still missing.

Police spokesperson Captain Marius McCarthy said an inquest docket had been opened.

He said the estimated ages of the deceased were between 34 and 50.

“On Saturday, June 6, at about 3.30am, police received a report that five Zimbabwean nationals, travelling in a white Toyota Hilux bakkie, attempted to cross the Coerney River via a low-water bridge along Slagboom Road in Addo.

“The bakkie was swept off the bridge and fell into the river.

“It is understood that three males, aged 34 to 50, were seated in the front of the vehicle, while two males, aged 30 to 35, were seated in the rear load bed, which was not fitted with a canopy,” McCarthy said.

“Upon entering the river, the three front occupants became trapped and subsequently went missing in the water.

“The two occupants on the rear load bed reportedly managed to jump from the vehicle and safely exited the water.”

He said a search-and-rescue operation was immediately launched, involving the SA Police Service search and rescue unit, the Sundays River Valley Local Municipality and the EMS Rescue Team.

“Two of the missing Zimbabwean nationals were recovered from the river and declared dead on the scene by EMS.

“The search for the missing driver of the Hilux bakkie, aged 35, continues.”

The incident follows heavy rains in the Nelson Mandela Bay district and surrounds.

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