Cop struck by axe-wielding suspect at Cape Town police station

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Three suspects, two men aged 23 and 25 and a 23-year-old woman, have been arrested.

A police officer was violently attacked outside the Delft police precinct during the early hours of Monday morning.

Three suspects, two men aged 23 and 25 and a 23-year-old woman, have been arrested.

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the constable was standing outside the SAPS community service centre just after 2am when he was approached by a suspect armed with an axe.

“The suspect allegedly struck the member on the head, causing serious injuries.

“A fellow police officer who witnessed the incident immediately responded and fired warning shots, causing the suspects to flee the scene. The suspects abandoned their vehicle and attempted to evade arrest.

“A co-ordinated pursuit by police members and Leap officers [from metro police] resulted in the arrest of three suspects. The axe believed to have been used in the attack was recovered.”

Traut said the injured police officer is receiving medical treatment and is reported to be in a stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the attack are under investigation.

TimesLIVE