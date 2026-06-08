Death toll rises as body of third person recovered from Addo river

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The body of a third person, who went missing when their vehicle was swept off a low-lying bridge in Addo last week, has been recovered.

The body of a third person who went missing when their vehicle was swept off a low-lying bridge in Addo last week has been recovered.

The body of the 35-year-old driver was discovered by community members who began a search along the river early on Sunday morning.

The SA Police Service Search and Rescue unit, jointly with the Sundays River Valley local municipality rescue team, conducted the recovery operation on Sunday at 10.30am.

Police spokesperson Capt Marius McCarthy said the body was found among the debris along the bank of the river, about 1km from where the Toyota Hilux bakkie was swept into the water on Saturday, June 6.

“This brings the total number of deceased persons to three.

“The two other Zimbabwean nationals were declared dead on the scene on June 6.

“The investigation is ongoing.”

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