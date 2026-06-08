EC performers encouraged to audition for Hong Kong Disneyland Fest

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Theatre practitioner Sonwa Sakuba will host the Hong Kong Disneyland Festival, offering local talent a chance to be part of the international project

Story audio is generated using AI

Aspiring singers from Gqeberha are being encouraged to seize a rare international opportunity as auditions for Hong Kong Disneyland’s Festival of the Lion King head to the Eastern Cape this month.

The auditions offer Eastern Cape performers a rare opportunity to be considered for an international Disney production without having to travel to SA’s major entertainment hubs.

The auditions will take place at The Alexander Playhouse in KuGompo City (East London) on Saturday June 13, with callbacks scheduled for Wednesday July 8.

Artists are required to register online before attending.

The production is not the full stage version of Disney’s The Lion King, but a revue-style show featuring popular songs and characters from both the animated film and the acclaimed musical.

Theatre practitioner Sonwa Sakuba said performers would be auditioning for character roles featured in the production.

“It isn’t the full stage production, however, it is excerpts from the actual Lion King production and it’s done in more of a revue-type format.

“They’re taking various songs from the movie and the musical and also taking various characters from the actual musical. The main thing they’re auditioning for is people to play those characters,” he said.

According to Sakuba, representatives behind the production approached him late last year about hosting auditions, a move he believes reflects the growing recognition of talent emerging from the Eastern Cape.

“They reached out to me around October or November last year about bringing it this side. I then spoke to my publicist, Colette Dawson, and we started discussing it and finding a suitable date and time.

“I would like to think that one of the reasons is that a lot of Eastern Cape people are being accepted into Lion King productions and they’re noticing that there is a lot of talent coming out of the Eastern Cape,” said Sakuba.

While the auditions are being held in KuGompo City, Sakuba stressed that the opportunity was open to performers from throughout the province, including Gqeberha.

“Anybody from anywhere that is able to get to KuGompo City on that day can audition. We’ve got people coming from Bloemfontein to audition, so anybody can come.

“My advice is to be prepared, make sure you’ve registered online, have your songs ready and then come and have fun. Bring your personality, bring it all,” he said.

Sukuba said organisers were looking for strong vocalists from a variety of musical backgrounds.

“We’re looking for really, really great vocalists. Whether it’s musical theatre or pop singers, we’re looking for all of it. Essentially, all they have to do is sing their song and show us the best that they’ve got.

“It’s all about them and we just need to see what they can do,” he said.

Applicants are required to prepare two songs of 16 bars each.

“Sixteen bars is not a lot of time to prepare and showcase your entire voice at its best ability, but you have to. It’s just the nature of the industry that we live in. You have a short amount of time to make an impression, so preparation is important,” he said.

For Sakuba, the significance of the auditions extends far beyond a single production. He believes they represent a valuable pathway for SA artists to gain international exposure and experience.

“It allows our artists the opportunity to go outside the country and be exposed to bigger and better opportunities. It helps them create networks with people from around the world and, when they come back to SA, it raises the standard of what they’re exposed to as artists.

“The more people we can get out there and learning, the better it is for the future of performing arts in our country.

“We never actually get opportunities like this. Rather than us having to go to cities like Cape Town or Johannesburg, they’re coming to us for these auditions. If people don’t show up in numbers, we might never get this kind of opportunity again,” he said.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.