Government takes services to underserved Wells Estate community

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Government services were taken to the doorstep of residents of Wells Estate in Gqeberha on Monday as deputy social development minister Ganief Hendricks led a multi-department outreach initiative.

Co-ordinated by social security agency Sassa and its partners, the Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme is aimed at tackling service gaps and supporting vulnerable households.

Scores of Wells Estate residents received assistance ranging from assessments of eligibility for disability grants to health care and employment services.

Two doctors were on site to assess 80 residents, all of whom were approved for disability grants.

Community members were also able to access services from the departments of employment and labour, rural development and agrarian reform, agriculture, justice and constitutional development, and social development.

Residents were assisted with social grant inquiries, including grant reviews, life certification processes (to ensure continued eligibility for pensions, social grants or other benefits) and other Sassa-related services.

Addressing community members, Hendricks said the outreach programme was rooted in the belief that government services must be accessible to all citizens.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said the initiative was urgently needed as it provided people in the area with access to essential services.

“This is such a great opportunity for us because we don’t have Sassa offices here in Wells Estate.

“I don’t want to seem ungrateful because what they are doing for us here is beautiful, but we need jobs.

“We need help getting jobs. The grants are good, and they help us a lot, but we also want to be able to make our own money,” she said.

Hendricks said the purpose of the programme was simple but profound.

“It is based on the understanding that government services must reach people where they are.

“Many citizens continue to face challenges in accessing services due to distance, transportation costs, lack of information, or other barriers.

“Through [such] programmes, government deliberately brings services closer to communities so that citizens can access support, receive information, resolve challenges and engage directly with government institutions.”

Hendricks said hunger and malnutrition remained urgent concerns, particularly among children, and called for collective action from the government, communities and civil society organisations.

“The fight against hunger is not only about providing food.

“It is about protecting dignity, creating opportunities and ensuring that every child has a fair chance to succeed in life,” he said.

Nelson Mandela Bay political head for human settlements Thembinkosi Mafana, who is also the Ward 60 councillor, also highlighted the importance of bringing services closer to residents.

“Sassa is needed in this ward. People are enjoying the services here today because it is something they don’t easily have access to.

“To get Sassa access, they must go to Motherwell or New Brighton.

“Hopefully, this will prove how much this service is needed in the community. We hope to open Sassa offices here soon,” Mafana said.

Hendricks also encouraged residents to ensure they were registered ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

He closed the day’s programme with a handover of blankets, walking sticks, school uniforms and dignity packs to residents.

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