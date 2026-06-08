Gqeberha-born CEO releases book to help underestimated professionals succeed

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Businessman Lonwabo Patrick Kulati has published his second book

With more than 25 years’ experience as a CEO of leading international organisations across Africa, Good Governance Africa CEO Lonwabo Patrick Kulati has released his second book, Take the Gap, a guide aimed at empowering people to reach their full potential.

The book continues Kulati’s focus on promoting good governance and fostering a culture of ethical leadership across the African continent.

Originally from Gqeberha, the 55-year-old is also the author of A Gap in the Cloud: Turning Tragedies Into Triumphs (2022), which centres on personal resilience, leadership and resourcefulness.

The book was launched in Gqeberha.

His latest offering, Take the Gap: How the Undermined, the Underestimated and the Underdogs Can Turn Their Experience Into Success, builds on these themes.

Kulati said he was excited about the book, which was published in late May.

Around 500 copies have been printed, with additional copies available on demand.

The book can also be purchased on digital platforms such as Amazon and Takealot.

The founder and CEO of Kulati Coaching & Consulting said his latest work was inspired by patterns he observed as an executive coach and consultant working with professionals, executives and leaders across various organisations.

“Over the years I have worked with many leaders in industries such as banking and investment, and I noticed a trend that I had also experienced,” he said.

“A trend where people operate in environments where they feel a sense of smallness.

“They may be trained and qualified, but feel as though they do not belong.

“These limiting beliefs affect how they see themselves — even when given major responsibilities, they defer to others.”

Kulati matriculated from KwaMagxaki High School in 1991.

He obtained a qualification in education from Nelson Mandela University (then Vista University) in 1995, a diploma in Environmental Education from Rhodes University in 1997, an honours degree in Public Policy and Administration from Stellenbosch University in 2013, and a master’s degree in Public Policy from the same institution in 2015.

He said the book speaks to people across sectors — including business, government, politics, families, communities and churches — where individuals may feel overlooked or undervalued.

According to Kulati, a second common challenge faced by executives is being qualified and experienced, yet subjected to systems, processes and people that undermine their abilities and fail to recognise their potential.

“They are overlooked for promotions and sidelined, while others who are more visible — even if less productive — advance,” he said.

To address these challenges, the book is structured around what Kulati calls his “three Ps” framework.

“The first ‘P’ is problems — such as self-limitation and systems that reject people.

“The second ‘P’ is possibilities, which paints a vision of what someone facing these challenges can aspire to,” he said.

As part of this, Kulati shares real-life examples, including that of Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, who rose to become a CEO in the mining sector despite initially feeling unrecognised and out of place as a young, highly-qualified black woman in the industry.

“The third ‘P’ is proposals,” Kulati explained.

“The book contains eight chapters outlining practical steps and action plans to help people turn their situations around.”

He added that the consequences of being consistently overlooked can be severe, including mental health struggles such as depression, anxiety and self-doubt.

“Many people begin to question what they are lacking. Some resign or move elsewhere, while others become physically ill.

“In my research, I found that some even turn to alcohol or substance abuse,” he said.

Kulati said his own experiences shaped his perspective.

While working for a major municipality in the Western Cape, he felt unrecognised and undervalued.

“I felt tolerated rather than celebrated.

“Though my work was acknowledged as important, there was no real recognition,” he said.

He resigned and accepted a lower salary at a nonprofit.

“I could not continue working in an environment where I felt undermined,” he said.

Kulati hopes his book will help people reframe how they see themselves — as contributors of value rather than victims of circumstance.

“No-one can take away your value, qualifications or productivity.

“Often the real challenge lies in the mind,” he said.

He also encouraged readers to take initiative when opportunities are limited.

“If you are unable to ‘take the gap’, then create your own gap. After exhausting all options, it may mean moving to a different organisation or starting something of your own,” he said.

“My goal is to help people realise there is more within them than the limitations imposed by environments that do not recognise their worth.”