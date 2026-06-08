Kariega residents collect rainwater as municipal supply crisis drags on

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Allegedly half of ward 49 residents in Kariega have been without consistent water for over three-months with some areas dating back as far as June 2025, Michael Solomon, 76, (in photo) stands with an empty glass, more then three months later and still no consistent water flow.

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As heavy rains swept across Nelson Mandela Bay last week, residents in some parts of Kariega rushed outside with buckets and containers to collect water for daily needs after months without a reliable municipal supply.

In ward 49’s Mountain View and Rosedale, residents say nearly half the area has been affected by ongoing water outages since May.

However, some streets in Rosedale have struggled without consistent water supply since June 2025.

This has left families relying on rainwater to wash, flush toilets and meet basic needs.

However, while the municipality admits there is a problem, it denies it is so wide-spread.

Ward 49 councillor Georgen Miggels said half of his area has not had a consistent supply since May 10.

He said some residents only got water at night.

“The last time I got water was on May 30.

“I spoke with a senior superintendent in our depot, who said they had a production issue.

“There was not enough water getting purified in the purification plants to send to the reservoirs.

“Water comes from the bigger dams like Groendal, to the purifying plant in Kabah, then it goes to the reservoirs, so there is not enough purified water to send to the people

“Other areas like Acacia, Parrikiet, Grompo and Seagull have been like this since 2025.

“The problem is the pump at the Rosedale Reservoir.

“Pipes were stolen, but they are busy sorting that one out, and we do not have a time frame.

“All this boils down to weak leadership and management of infrastructure,” Miggels said.

Rosedale resident Debbie Solomon said it had been 102 days of an inconsistent supply.

She said they were forced to collect rainwater.

“The rain is actually a blessing for us here.

“When people saw the rain, they ran around with buckets to collect it.

“We do not do laundry. I have two water tanks.

“We also had no electricity for almost three months. Three of my fridges are broken at my business (a supermarket).

“Almost every household has elderly people in it.

Another Rosedale resident, Canadine Kibble, who lives with multiple health conditions and cares for her elderly parents as well as her eight-month-pregnant daughter, said her household had endured at least three-and-a-half months of inconsistent water supply.

She last had water for 30 minutes seven days ago.

They are forced to buy water.

“We face a lot of challenges without water.

“I am paralysed. I cannot go anywhere.

“I need water to wash myself.

“We do not have enough water, so I have to spend extra money from my grant money.

“We are stressed in this house.”

While prayer helped them cope, she said that they were a living example of a human rights violation.

She added that the municipality did send water tankers, but the area they stopped at was too far for them to collect from.

“Right now my mouth is dry because I am talking.

“I need water to drink.“

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the municipality continued to assess conditions across its network and would communicate verified information as it was made available.

Soyaya said the municipality had acknowledged that parts of Ward 49 had experienced intermittent water supply disruptions, which were worsened by the severe flooding that affected the metro in May.

“The recent floods significantly affected the quality of raw water entering the municipality’s treatment facilities.

Elevated turbidity levels have reduced the efficiency and output capacity of the treatment process, resulting in a water production deficit that has impacted supply to some higher-lying and more vulnerable areas within the distribution network.

“The municipality’s technical teams have been working around the clock to optimise plant performance and stabilise production while ensuring that water quality standards are maintained,” he said.

“The municipality has implemented several emergency continuity measures to ensure residents have access to water while technical interventions continue.

He said the measures include:

The deployment of water tanker services to affected communities;

The installation of static water tanks at strategic locations;

The regular replenishment of water tanks and tanker supply points; and

Ongoing monitoring of demand and supply requirements in affected areas.

Soyaya said the municipality continued to review and expand these interventions where necessary.

As far as claims that the block between Acacia, Parrikiet, Grompo and Seagull streets had been without water since June 2025, Soyaya said the municipality was investigating the specific concerns relating to that area and would conduct further technical verification to determine the extent, cause and duration of the reported supply challenges.

“Should a localised network issue be identified, the appropriate corrective measures will be implemented.

“At this stage, it would be premature to speculate on the cause or provide a resolution date before the investigation has been concluded,” Soyaya said.

The municipality refuted claims that water sourced in their water tankers had a foul smell.

“Water supplied through municipal water tankers is sourced from approved potable water supply points within the municipal system and is intended for human consumption.

“The municipality applies strict water quality management protocols to ensure compliance with drinking water standards.

“Should residents identify any concerns regarding water quality, including unusual odours or appearance, these should be reported immediately so that investigations and corrective action can be undertaken,” Soyaya said.

A number of technical interventions aimed at improving treatment plant efficiency, increasing production output had been implemented by the municipality, according to Soyaya.

These included filter backwashing, process optimisation, adjustment of treatment dosages and continuous operational troubleshooting.

No exact time period to resolve the water issues affecting sections of ward 49 could be given.

“While progress is being made, it would be premature to provide a definitive date for full restoration at this stage. The municipality remains committed to restoring stable and sustainable supply as soon as operational conditions allow.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality understands the frustration and inconvenience experienced by affected residents and wishes to assure communities that restoring reliable water supply remains a top priority.

“Municipal technical teams continue to work tirelessly to address the challenges caused by the recent flood disaster.

“In the interim, emergency water relief measures will remain in place while both immediate and long-term solutions are pursued.

“The municipality appreciates the patience and cooperation of residents during this difficult period,” Soyaya said.

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