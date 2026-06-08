Residents gripped by fear after group gunned down

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The scene of Saturday night’s bloodbath in Mti Street in Govan Mbeki, KwaDwesi

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KwaDwesi residents have been left traumatised and terrified after armed criminals stormed a home, forcing the occupants to access their banking apps and then stealing their phones and opening fire.

Three people died at the scene and a fourth died in hospital shortly afterwards. Two others were critically wounded and are fighting for their lives in hospital.

The horrific incident comes in the wake of another mass murder in a Nelson Mandela Bay township less than two weeks ago, when five teenage friends were shot dead in a Motherwell home in broad daylight.

And in March, two young men were shot dead in their home in KwaDwesi.

While an arrest has since been made in the case of the teenagers, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Vuyisile Ncata said the police were working around the clock to bring to book the suspects involved in Saturday night’s bloodshed.

The dead have been identified as Bongani Mqalo, 42, Nandipha Bhutana, 41, Ntombizakhe Mnqanqeni, 36, and Sanelisiwe Mfecane, 24.

Bongani Mqalo, 42, was shot dead (SUPPLIED)

Some of the grieving family members said on Monday that they had been battling to eat or sleep since Saturday.

Some were visibly traumatised after seeing their loved ones lying in a pool of blood.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said officers were dispatched to the scene of the shooting at about 8.45pm on Saturday.

At the house in Mti Street, the first responders discovered three victims, two women and a man.

Nandipha Bhutana, 41 (SUPPLIED)

“The victims were found inside the house with fatal gunshot wounds to their heads and faces,” Gantana said.

“They were declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

“A fourth victim, a female who was transported to hospital in critical condition, tragically succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival.

“Two other female survivors remain hospitalised.”

Sanelisiwe Mfecane, 24 (SUPPLIED)

At the house on Monday, family and community members had gathered to clean the bloody mess left behind.

A 27-year-old man, who is not being named for his safety, said he had been on his way to buy beer with his older brother at a nearby house when three men, two dressed in overalls, approached him.

He said the area was busy at the time as a traditional ceremony was taking place.

“It was around 8pm and they asked me if I knew the person they were looking for.”

He said he sensed something was amiss and made a quick excuse before leaving.

“They were carrying something but I could not clearly see what it was,” he said.

“I later learnt that people had been shot and killed.

“I was afraid because a similar incident happened in this area not too long ago.

“We were already living in fear.

“I was really shocked that something like this had happened again.”

Ntombizakhe Mnqanqeni, 36 (SUPPLIED)

According to witnesses, the attackers forced their way into the house where the group of friends had gathered.

The friends were then ordered to lie face down on the floor so they could not see the perpetrators’ faces.

They were then ordered to take out their phones and open their banking apps.

It is understood this was done so the attackers could transfer money from the bank accounts of the victims.

While they were doing this, one of the men became frustrated, saying they were taking too long, and struck a 23-year-old survivor over the head with his firearm.

They then opened fire before fleeing.

A survivor made her way to the house where the traditional ceremony was being hosted to seek help.

Another survivor said the screams and cries of the deceased kept playing over and over in her mind.

“Everything startles me,” she said.

“I don’t want to leave my house.”

A 43-year-old family member of one of the deceased said the victim had been the only breadwinner in the family.

The woman said all the victims had been a joy to be around, leaving her confused as to why something like this had happened to them.

“We would always have fun together and there was always a lot of laughter.

“They were kind people.

“This is a huge loss for us.

“We are deeply hurt.

“Having seen the crime scene and how they died, we are unable to sleep at night and we cannot eat.

“When I saw their bodies on Saturday, my knees became weak and my stomach hurt.

“We just hope whoever did this is caught.

“We are living in fear, we do not know who these people are and we do not know who will be next.”

Gantana said crime scene experts had collected multiple cartridge casings and a bullet from the scene.

Ncata, meanwhile, appealed to the community for calm and assistance in tracing the perpetrators.

“We are dealing with ruthless individuals who showed no regard for human life,” Ncata said.

“Our teams are working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to book.

“We urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward.”

Transport and community safety MEC Xolile Nqatha expressed deep concern over the resurgence in mass shootings and criminal activities in the Nelson Mandela Bay area.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that four unknown males, wearing balaclavas, entered the property and demanded to see one of the deceased victims.

“It is further alleged that they then demanded money from the group before ordering everyone present to open the banking applications on their cellphones.

“They subsequently opened fire on the victims and fled with all of the victims’ cellphones.”

Nqatha condemned the incident as barbaric and inhumane.

“We assure the citizens of Nelson Mandela Bay that the police are working hard to find and arrest the perpetrators.

“The recent rise in horrific attacks and criminal activities poses a serious threat to our communities and seeks to undermine the efforts of the SA Police Service in combating crime in the district.

“We want to send a strong message to criminals that no amount of intimidation will deter the SAPS from protecting the citizens of this province.

“The government, together with the police, is intensifying crime-fighting strategies to protect the citizens of Nelson Mandela Bay.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Monde Sithole on 082-457-2812 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Information can also be shared anonymously via the MySAPS App.

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