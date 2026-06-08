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Two suspects found with stolen SANDF rifles

Cases of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, and contravention of immigration legislation have been opened against the suspects

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TimesLIVE

Police investigating the theft of firearms from a military facility in April have arrested two suspects and recovered two R4 rifles with ammunition, a replica firearm and a traffic officer's uniform. (SAPS)

Two R4 rifles with ammunition, a replica firearm and a traffic officer’s uniform were confiscated from two suspects at the Mooiplaas informal settlement in Erasmia at the weekend.

The operation was carried out by police and military officers investigating the theft of firearms from a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) base at Lyttelton in April.

Cases of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of government property, and contravention of immigration legislation have been opened against the suspects.

Investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspects may be linked to other criminal activities.

TimesLIVE

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