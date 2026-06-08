Walk on the wild side at Kirkwood fest

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The popular Walk on the Wildside exhibition will again bring conservation, wildlife, tourism and family fun together under one roof from June 26 to 28. Picture:

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One of the most loved attractions at the Spar Kirkwood Wildsfees is set to return bigger, bolder and more interactive than ever before.

The popular Walk on the Wildside exhibition will again bring conservation, wildlife, tourism and family fun together under one roof from June 26 to 28.

This will take place at the Sentraal-Suid Koöperasie (SSK Agriland) in Nqweba, formerly known as The Co-Op.

Visitors can expect an even larger marquee for the Walk on the Wildside for 2026 due to growing public interest and exhibitor demand.

This year’s conservation focus shines a spotlight on owl, shark and penguin conservation, while visitors can also learn more about vultures, cheetahs, leopards, rhinos and blue crane protection initiatives.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet the team from Vulpro and learn how Africa’s endangered vultures are being rescued, rehabilitated and protected through innovative conservation programmes.

Well-known Gqeberha conservationist Mark Marshall will present educational talks on owl conservation and snake handling demonstrations throughout the festival, while Algoa Bay Conservation will encourage visitors to support efforts against long-line fishing practices harming sharks, dolphins and whales.

Visitors can also enter a lucky draw to win a boat cruise and shark cage diving experience with Raggy Charters, valued at R9,200.

Families and children can look forward to an exciting Kiddies Conservation Corner featuring storytelling with Tippie and ATKV, clay modelling activities with Animals 4 Africa, conservation-themed educational activities and a giant community owl artwork project.

Adding even more excitement is a greatly expanded Tourism Expo featuring 25 tourism exhibitors from across the Eastern Cape and Tsitsikamma region.

Visitors stand a chance to win lucky draw prizes worth about R100,000, with winners announced on the SA Tourism Main Stage on the Sunday.

Popular tourism attractions such as Monkeyland, Birds of Eden, Bloukrans Bungy and Stormsriver Adventures will be showcasing adventure experiences, while rural tourism storytellers and authors will also form part of the exhibition.

Festival organisers said Walk on the Wildside continued to grow into one of the Wildfees’ most unique attractions by blending entertainment, education, conservation and tourism into one immersive experience for all ages.

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