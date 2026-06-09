Evangelical Best Men Quartet mark seventh album with message of faith

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape’s acclaimed gospel group Evangelical Best Men Quartet members from left: Sandisiwe Maqokolo, Thembinkosi Bavuma, Mxolisi Jejane and Mava Mafumba bring a message of encouragement with their album Umgibe Uqhawukile (The chains have been broken).

Story audio is generated using AI

The Eastern Cape’s acclaimed gospel group Evangelical Best Men Quartet are set to inspire audiences again with the release of their seventh studio album, Umgibe Uqhawukile (The chains have been broken).

The powerful project explores themes of deliverance, faith and victory over life’s hidden struggles.

Formed in 2000, the group are widely recognised for their vibrant harmonies, energetic stage performances and deeply meaningful lyrical content.

They specialise in traditional gospel and a cappella vocal arrangements, regularly attracting large audiences around SA.

By blending original gospel compositions with well-loved spiritual hymns, they have become a staple at religious and cultural gatherings.

The group’s current members are Mava Mafumba, Mxolisi Jejane, Thembinkosi Bavuma and Sandisiwe Maqokolo, while the late Kwandiwe Maqokolo is also remembered as part of their musical journey.

Sandisiwe Maqokolo expressed gratitude for God’s continued grace, which he believed had sustained the group through the years and enabled them to reach their seventh album milestone.

“Biblically, we believe that seven is the number of perfection.

“God brings everything into completion through the number seven, so we are really excited and joyful to be celebrating this seventh album.”

He said the album title was inspired by Psalm 124:7, which reads: “We have escaped like a bird from the fowler’s snare; the snare has been broken, and we have escaped.”

“The message goes further to show that we were saved through the name of Jesus Christ.

“There are many snares that people face within families or communities, but this album is a reminder that those chains can be broken,” Maqokolo said.

The inspiration for the project also came from reflecting on their journey, the challenges they have endured, and their gratitude for remaining active in the music industry as independent artists.

Among their notable milestones, the group was invited in 2005 by gospel legend Lusanda Mcinga to perform at a launch event.

Mcinga, the mother of 2023 Metro FM Song of the Year winner Bethusile Mcinga, has had a long and influential career in gospel music, spanning from her debut in 1995 to her farewell project released in 2023.

She mentored the group, which later led to the release of their debut album, Likhon’isango (There is a gate) under Gallo Record Company.

In 2014, the group recorded their fifth album, Unabantu Bakho Thixo (You are with your people, God), which was released in 2016.

The project featured contributions from Mcinga as well as her son, the 2014 SABC Crown Gospel Award winner for Best Newcomer and Best Gospel Song.

However, their journey had not been without hardship, Maqokolo said.

“There are seasons and challenges that we all face.

“There are things that have happened which could have brought our group to an end.

“For example, our manager — who was in the taxi industry — was killed in 2005 while we were travelling with him to perform in Libode.

“That same year, our keyboard player, Dumisani Mgoduka, who had a huge influence on us through songwriting and singing, also passed away.

“Then our founder, Kwandiwe Maqokolo, died in 2017.

“That is where we drew the inspiration that ‘the snare has been broken’,” he said.

Despite these hardships, Maqokolo said the group remained committed to their calling, which was rooted in their church beginnings.

He said the group was formed almost by chance during a church talent show.

With no preparation, four male members quickly divided vocal parts and performed together.

A pianist was later added, helping shape their unique sound and set them apart.

From there, they began performing at various gigs, persisting despite the challenges of being independent artists.

Their sense of purpose, he said, kept them grounded in their mission to serve God through music.

“We spent a lot of money to produce this album, including studio costs and travel. In total, we invested more than R100,000 in this project.

“We started recording on January 14 and completed the process by March 15.

“This included photoshoots, design work, mastering and everything else.

“We will also perform at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda on June 30 at the Dakawa Music Experience, formerly known as Dakawa Jazz,” Maqokolo said.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald