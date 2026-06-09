New community radio station makes waves in Kariega

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Kariega Online Radio, co-founded by Sandile Buzani, delivers local news, entertainment, and educational content to the community.

Story audio is generated using AI

A new community-focused online radio station is making waves in Kariega, with its founders hoping to create a platform where local stories, talent and community issues can take centre stage.

Kariega Online Radio was founded by Sandile Buzani, alongside Zanenkosi Ntyuku and Siphokazi Screech, with the aim of providing residents with locally relevant news, entertainment, educational content and meaningful discussions.

Buzani said the idea for the station was born out of a desire to see more local stories and achievements being recognised.

“The idea came from seeing how many great stories, talented people and community initiatives in Kariega were not getting the recognition they deserved.

“I wanted to create a platform that truly belongs to the people, a station where local voices matter and where our community can tell its own stories. We saw a gap and wanted to make sure local people had a space where they could be heard,” he said.

The station offers a mix of music, community news, talk shows, interviews, youth-focused discussions, educational programming and entertainment content.

Buzani said the team was committed to ensuring the station reflects the interests and needs of the community it serves.

He credited his co-founders, Ntyuku and Screech, for helping keep the vision alive from the beginning.

“This dream would not be possible without the people who believed in it from the start.

“Ntyuku and Screech have played and continue to play an important role in keeping this vision alive.

“Building a media platform takes commitment, teamwork and sacrifice, and I am grateful to have partners who share the same passion for serving our community and helping it grow,” said Buzani.

Community involvement remains at the heart of the station’s mission.

According to Buzani, Kariega Online Radio aims to create opportunities for local artists, aspiring broadcasters, young people and community organisations to share their work and ideas with a wider audience.

The station has already received positive feedback from listeners, something Buzani says motivates the team to keep growing despite the challenges that come with running a community media platform.

“Our long-term vision is to become a trusted voice in the region and a platform that creates opportunities for others.

“We want to expand our reach, grow our programming and develop aspiring broadcasters. Most importantly, we want Kariega Online Radio to continue serving the community for many years to come because every voice matters and every story deserves to be heard,” he said.

Looking ahead, the founders hope to secure registration with the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa), expand the station’s reach and eventually establish a dedicated office space.

They also envision creating training opportunities for aspiring broadcasters while continuing to strengthen community engagement across Kariega and surrounding areas.

For Buzani and his team, the station represents more than just online broadcasting. It is a platform built by the community and for the community.

To listen to the station, visit Kariega Online Radio.

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