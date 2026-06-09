Young leaders step up at Groot Kloof training programme

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Northern areas pupils participating in the Leaders in Training programme go for a hike.

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Young pupils from across the northern areas were empowered to step into their potential as future leaders during an engaging Leaders in Training (LIT) programme hosted by I Protect Me (IPM) at the Groot Kloof Centre in Hillside this week.

Participating primary schools included Republiek, Strelitzia, Alfonso Arries and Kroneberg.

The LIT programme is designed to help young people discover their leadership potential, build confidence, develop essential life skills and become positive role models within their schools and communities.

Grade 6 and 7 pupils arrived feeling curious and a little nervous, but it did not take long for the room to be filled with laughter, energy and the formation of new friendships — Jolene Slingers

According to Jolene Slingers, school co-ordinator and training officer at IPM, excitement quickly grew among the pupils as the programme got under way.

“Initially, the children were quiet and unsure of what to expect.

“Grade 6 and 7 pupils arrived feeling curious and a little nervous, but it did not take long for the room to be filled with laughter, energy and the formation of new friendships,” she said.

Pupils from different schools were given the opportunity to connect, learn from one another and support each other through a variety of fun activities and discussions.

One of the highlights was an educational hike hosted by the Groot Kloof Centre.

During the excursion, pupils explored nature while gaining a deeper understanding of the environment.

They were taught the importance of plants, fresh air and caring for the earth, and how these contribute to healthy living and overall well-being.

“Breathing in the fresh air and exploring the open field is something that will stay with them for a long time,” Slingers added.

Throughout the programme, IPM encouraged pupils to recognise their self-worth, believe in themselves and understand that their voices matter.

The initiative created a safe and supportive space where pupils could openly discuss challenges such as bullying and the importance of respect, discipline, self-confidence and self-worth.

A Strelitzia Primary School pupil shared that the programme had helped her remain true to herself and not shy away from speaking the truth — a statement that was met with loud applause from her peers.

Slingers further described working with young leaders as a privilege, emphasising the importance of equipping and empowering them to inspire others.

“We currently run the LIT programme at five primary schools. It focuses on developing confident, respectful and caring young leaders who can make a positive difference in all areas of life. It proves that learning can be fun, meaningful and life-changing at the same time,” she said.

By investing in young leaders, IPM hopes to contribute to building stronger, safer and more supportive communities in the future.

Slingers said schools played a vital role in the lives of children, and the organisation is firmly committed to supporting pupils where possible.

The excited youngsters left the programme with a renewed sense of hope and dignity, having broadened their horizons and formed dozens of new friendships.

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