Youth Jazz Festival hits pause at NAF

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Jazz remains on the National Arts Festival programme, including the presence of Kids Love Jazz. Here, Solethu Madasa (keys), Junior Matsila (trombone) and Vuyo Viwe (flute and vocals) perform

For the first time in 34 years, the National Youth Jazz Festival (NYJF), which has been part of the National Arts Festival’s fabric since 1992, will not take place this year.

Though an independent programme on the Makhanda National Arts Festival (NAF) lineup, the NYJF has long been central to audiences’ experience of jazz at the festival.

NYJF director Alan Webster said that the organisation had been working to register as a public benefit organisation to broaden its funding eligibility and improve long-term sustainability — a process that had taken longer than expected.

Until this process was finalised, Webster said, the NYJF would not be able to deliver a festival of the standard its artists and supporters expected.

“For over 30 years, NYJF has been promoting the growth of our jazz by celebrating our heritage, encouraging artistic integrity and creativity and providing a unique collaborative opportunity for jazz musicians from around SA and the world.”

He said the NYJF was saddened by its absence from the NAF and apologised to the jazz community.

However, jazz lovers need not despair.

Jazz remains firmly on the NAF programme, including the presence of Kids Love Jazz (KLJ), an initiative bringing a new generation of young people into the genre through its strong social media following and sold-out events across the country — a fitting inclusion as SA marks Youth Month.

Despite the name, KLJ is not made up of children but rather youth ranging from teenagers and university students to young professionals and lifelong jazz enthusiasts.

KLJ was founded by Kwanda Tangweni, who goes by Vuyo McGlad, alongside Banele Mhlanga and Vuyo Matiti in about 2024.

The co-founders set out to challenge the perception that young people are disengaged from jazz.

Through concerts, conversations, workshops and community events, Tangweni and his co-founders aim to meet young audiences where they are musically.

“Over the years, we’ve worked with emerging artists and legends alike, creating experiences that connect different generations through a shared love of jazz,” he said.

With the NAF’s long-standing reputation for world-class jazz and highly engaged audiences, KLJ faces the responsibility of maintaining that standard.

However, Tangweni said the group viewed this not as pressure, but as an opportunity.

He described KLJ as an outfit that delivered jazz in a way that was accessible and relevant to younger generations, while still respecting the genre’s rich traditions.

“We are looking forward to introducing our perspective to a festival audience and hopefully showing that jazz has a vibrant future alongside its celebrated past,” he said.

Since its inception, KLJ has built a growing following across SA, touring various cities.

This year, the ensemble is expanding into Botswana, Eswatini and other territories within SA and the diaspora.

Tangweni said this growth reflected a growing curiosity among young people about jazz and a desire for authentic cultural experiences, as well as a demand for spaces that celebrated the genre while engaging contemporary youth culture.

“Our performance at the NAF will honour the legacy of jazz while highlighting the voices shaping its future.

“We’re bringing together incredible musicians, compelling stories, and an atmosphere that reflects the spirit of the Kids Love Jazz movement,” he said.

KLJ hopes audiences will leave the festival feeling inspired, entertained and excited about the future of jazz.

Meanwhile, associate prof at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), Carlo Mombelli, who has regularly attended the NYJF, described it as an important platform he hoped would return to the NAF soon.

He recalled how the festival had nurtured emerging talent and created opportunities for artists to connect with established figures in the jazz community.

“I have seen it each year. The NYJF was instrumental in the careers of Shane Cooper, Ayanda Sikade, Thandi Ntuli and the list goes on.

“It’s a place of inspiration and growth,” Mombelli said.

Many of these artists have gone on to build successful careers.

NAF chief executive Monica Newton also expressed disappointment at the absence of the NYJF, describing it as an important partner programme for musicians.

She said the NYJF had played a significant role in enriching both artists and audiences over the years.

“What we do know is that this is a short break and we still have jazz woven into the festival programme,” Newton said.

In addition to KLJ, this year’s festival will feature performances by 2026 Standard Bank Young Artist for Jazz winner Gabi Motuba, as well as a concert by Concord Nkabinde, the 2006 recipient of the same award.

On the Fringe, audiences can also look forward to jazz offerings including Liso the Musician with Isibane, and Spha and the Band Presents, Usizolwethu (The Musical Journey to Self Love), among others.

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