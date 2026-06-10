Alison Botha backs bold new book redefining sadness and healing

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Counselling psychologist and executive coach Greg Smith is encouraging readers to rethink their relationship with sadness, grief, fear and other uncomfortable emotions in his newly released book, In Pursuit of Sadness: Gateway to Authentic Happiness.

The book is so powerful, it inspired Gqeberha rape survivor, motivational speaker and author Alison Botha.

Written during the Covid-19 pandemic, Smith explored the themes of the book during a period of global uncertainty, isolation and emotional upheaval that prompted many people to confront difficult questions about happiness and mental wellbeing.

The experience inspired Smith to explore why so many individuals struggled with emotional pain and why society often encouraged people to avoid or suppress uncomfortable feelings.

“I’m the kind of person that loves to mess with people’s heads,” Smith said.

“That is why the title is a paradox. I focus a lot on depressive realism.

“I believe that the world is bad but we could live quite comfortably if we just accepted things for the way they are.

“This is not another book about ‘thinking positive’, it is a bold and deeply human exploration of why so many people chase happiness, yet still feel anxious, disconnected, exhausted, or emotionally lost.”

The book examines a range of issues affecting many people today, including anxiety, depression, grief, trauma, perfectionism, emotional avoidance and self-criticism.

It also explores how rigid thinking patterns and the constant pursuit of control can prevent individuals from living authentically.

“I want people to lean into adversity and accept that the world is not only happy, but also sad.

“This is a book for readers who are tired of pretending to be OK.

“For those who have felt trapped by perfectionism, overthinking, fear, or emotional numbness.

“For those searching not merely for temporary happiness, but for a fuller, more authentic experience of being alive,” he said.

Botha wrote the foreword to Smith’s book, describing it as a powerful and deeply transformative exploration of trauma, healing and acceptance.

“When I first read this book, what struck me immediately was that it is short, but big.

Counselling psychologist and executive coach Greg Smith has released a new book, In Pursuit of Sadness: Gateway to Authentic Happiness (supplied)

“I had to read it slowly, several times, because every single thing Greg says is such a deep truth that it requires attention.

“There isn’t any waffle. There are no unnecessary detours.

“Everything he writes feels like a real truth — a real nugget — and each one asks something of you.

“It is, in my view, an incredibly valuable work for anyone navigating this life.

“Because it is often in our ‘normal’ and learned way of ‘moving on from trauma’ that we end up being shackled to it for life.

“We convince ourselves we have dealt with something because we have pushed it aside.

“In Pursuit of Sadness knocked on hidden places within me and asked them to open. If you allow it to, it may well do the same for you,” Botha wrote.

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