Final accused in Newton Park businessman’s murder jailed

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Estelle le Grange has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars for the murder of her boyfriend, Danie de Jager

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The murder case of Gqeberha businessman Danie de Jager reached its final chapter on Wednesday as the last accused — his girlfriend — pleaded guilty, bringing a shocking and meticulously planned killing to a close.

Estelle le Grange, 58, sat huddled in the dock of the Gqeberha high court as she was sentenced to an effective 25 years’ imprisonment as per a plea and sentencing agreement.

Speaking almost inaudibly, Le Grange told judge Ivana Bands that she was guilty of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating the ends of justice, and the abuse of an older person.

De Jager’s family and friends watched from the galley.

Afterwards, speaking through tears, De Jager’s daughter, Chandre Cloete-Coetzee, said it had taken a long time for the family to accept Le Grange as her father’s girlfriend.

“I don’t want to see her in my life again.

“She took my dad away from me,” she said.

In her plea explanation read out by defence advocate Jodene Coertzen, Le Grange said she had dated De Jager for about 14 years before his death.

For some of that time, she had also worked as a financial officer for his engineering business.

She said while the relationship had started off well, she grew “weary and bitter” after De Jager allegedly began abusing her. She also accused him of cheating.

Le Grange said she struggled to end the relationship because she was financially dependent on him.

Then, when tenants Leeroy Scholtz and Anke-Mari Cilliers moved into a flatlet at their Mangold Street, Newton Park home, she shared her “desperation” with them.

“I approached them more than once to help me get rid of him,” she said.

“I told them if they helped me they could live in the main house and that I would help them financially.”

Le Grange said the situation finally came to a head when Scholtz got into an argument with De Jager over scrap metal he had found in the yard.

Scholtz claimed he had asked De Jager’s permission to sell the scrap metal and, while his landlord reportedly gave him the go-ahead, he later accused him of theft.

She said that was when she once again approached Scholtz and Cilliers with her plan.

“They both agreed to assist me to kill the deceased. It was discussed that [De Jager] would be smothered and stabbed.”

In the end, De Jager was beaten to death with a hammer.

“I recall it was discussed that it should look like a house robbery and that they must take the laptop, the vehicle and his wallet.”

Le Grange said the murder happened at midnight on October 30 2025.

“Leeroy came into the room and started smothering the deceased.

“I immediately got up from the bed and proceeded to the kitchen where I met Anke-Mari, and we started to discuss what I was going to tell the police.

“Leeroy came into the kitchen and said [De Jager] was dead.”

She said after that, Scholtz and Cilliers ransacked the house, breaking things to make it look like a robbery, and loaded valuables into De Jager’s vehicle, which they later abandoned.

“As part of the plan, I was tied up with cable ties and my leg was tied to the chair.”

Le Grange said her accomplices left her tied up until the police arrived.

The officers inspected the crime scene and then took her to the station, where she was arrested.

She said that was when she confessed.

Scholtz and Cilliers also previously admitted to their roles in the murder plot and have both since been jailed.

The court found that Le Grange was not a first-time offender.

She was convicted of theft twice, in 2016 and 2021, respectively.

Speaking after sentencing, De Jager’s brother-in-law Cameron Burt said while the family welcomed the verdict and sentence, there was still a long way to go before forgiving Le Grange.

De Jager’s ex-wife, Wanda de Jager, described him as a good man and failed to understand Le Grange’s accusations that he was abusive.

“We were good friends to the end. We had a long chat the night before he died,” she said.

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