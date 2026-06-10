New R48.7m Hornlee clinic brings relief

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The new R48.72m Hornlee Primary Healthcare Clinic was opened on Tuesday

Residents of Hornlee in Knysna, who for years queued outside in the bad weather for healthcare services, now have access to a modern R48.72m clinic designed to improve patient care and reduce overcrowding.

The new Hornlee Primary Healthcare Clinic was officially opened on Tuesday by Western Cape premier Alan Winde, health and wellness MEC Mireille Wenger and Knysna sub-district medical manager Dr Andris Brink.

The facility replaces the old Hornlee clinic, where patients collecting chronic medication and sick residents often arrived before dawn to secure a place in the queue.

With limited space inside the previous building, patients were forced to wait outdoors for hours without shelter.

The clinic will operate five days a week and offer a range of primary healthcare services, including acute and chronic care.

Speaking at the launch, Winde said the facility represented a significant investment in the community and reflected modern approaches to healthcare infrastructure.

“It’s an exciting day to be here at just short of a R50m investment in this new facility,” he said.

“It has been designed using modern thinking and technology to improve healthcare services.”

Winde urged residents to help protect the facility.

“Our nurses and doctors are here to care for you, but we also ask citizens to play their part and care for this facility.

“It needs to serve the most vulnerable and those in need of health care.”

Wenger said the new clinic would improve access to quality healthcare services and provide residents with upgraded facilities and equipment.

She said the facility included new medical equipment, a larger dispensary, additional treatment rooms and expanded records storage.

Brink said the new facility was three times larger than the previous clinic and would enable healthcare workers to provide improved services.

“The facility boasts a much larger footprint and will allow our staff to deliver quality health care.

“We will provide acute services, preventative services and chronic care from this facility, with the potential to expand into dental services in future,” he said.

The clinic features a patient pre-waiting area, eight consultation rooms, a dispensary and upgraded infrastructure.

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