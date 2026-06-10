Powerhouse voices unite in ‘When 2 Stars Collide’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

'Idols SA' Top 3 finalist Micayla Lee and seasoned Centrestage performer Rory McLaren will perform in Gqeberha on Sunday

Music lovers in Nelson Mandela Bay are in for a powerful afternoon of nostalgia and vocal brilliance as When 2 Stars Collide brings together the timeless hits of Whitney Houston and Josh Groban in one unforgettable live tribute.

Featuring Idols SA Top 3 finalist Micayla Lee and seasoned Centrestage performer Rory McLaren, the show promises an emotional and electrifying celebration of two of the world’s most iconic voices.

The show is coming to Centrestage@Baywest for a Sunday matinee performance on June 14 at 2pm.

Houston has long been one of McLaren’s greatest musical idols, and that love for her music helps shape the heart of this production.

But it is Lee who takes on Houston’s iconic catalogue.

With her soaring voice, Lee meets the formidable challenge of Houston’s high range with ease, delivering showstoppers such as I Will Always Love You, Dance with Somebody, All at Once, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know and I Have Nothing.

McLaren, meanwhile, brings Groban’s rich, resonant repertoire to life with favourites including You Raise Me Up, You Are Loved (Don’t Give Up), To Where You Are, February Song and The Prayer.

A highly talented keyboard player, McLaren has performed with the Centrestage band for years and brings both musical finesse and emotional depth to the show.

Alongside his solo moments, the production also features intimate sections where McLaren accompanies Lee on piano, as well as special duet treatments that reflect each artist’s shared love for the other’s music.

Gqeberha–born Lee rose to national prominence as a Top 3 finalist on Idols SA and has continued to win audiences with her powerhouse vocals, contemporary style and commanding stage presence.

McLaren is a respected vocalist, pianist and musical director whose years with Centrestage and international performance experience have made him one of the Eastern Cape’s most accomplished live entertainers.

Audiences can expect goosebumps, big vocals and timeless hits in a show that moves effortlessly between heartfelt piano moments, soaring duets and full‑throttle vocal spectacle.

Tickets cost R180 per person, with a group special of R160 for eight or more. Children under 18 enter for free.

Bookings can be made via Quicket or through Wendy on 083-225-5401.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.