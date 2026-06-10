Row erupts over ward allocations

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Tensions are escalating over Nelson Mandela Bay’s 2026/2027 budget as ward allocations will see one area receive just R1.1m for capital projects while R94m is earmarked for another.

The budget was passed on Monday after an extensive debate that went back and forth between parties.

The metro has budgeted R20.58bn for operational costs to run the city and R1.85bn is earmarked for capital projects.

It was passed with 61 councillors voting in favour.

A majority was needed from the 120 seats on the council.

The stark disparities came to the fore late on Monday with the meeting continuing on Tuesday, where the acting city manager post was debated behind closed doors.

Ward 41, represented by safety and security political head Luyanda Lawu, is set to receive R94m.

His ward spans Khayamnandi, Joe Slovo and Booysen Park.

It received more than R100m in the last financial year.

Some of the projects include:

Informal electrification (R9.2m);

Roadworks in Khayamnandi (R13.3m); and

Stormwater reticulation in Khayamnandi (R5.4m).

Lawu said despite his ward getting the biggest slice he was still not happy.

“I’m not satisfied because the budget for the coming financial year dropped compared to what we received the previous year.

“Ward 41 is a receiving area with greenfields that need development.

“People come from other areas such as Walmer Township, floodplains and all over the city and are relocated here.

“When they get here there are no services, no water, electricity or sanitation.

“When that happens people burn tyres and block roads.

“The budget allocation is for the municipality to develop these sites and integrate people.

“That budget is not even meant for the people of Ward 41 but for those being relocated.

“The main money in the budget, about 60%, is from the Informal Settlements Upgrading Partnership Grant.

“We are the ward that has the most informal settlements.

“If you were to cut off grants no development would happen.”

Lawu said he understood there were budget restrictions on allocations because of the low collection rate.

Wards across the metro are marked by uneven levels of development, with some areas significantly worse off than others.

Ward 25 will receive the smallest allocation of R1.1m.

It covers Zwide and Algoa Park.

Almost half of the money will be spent on a pavement in Mbobela Street.

When called for comment, Ward 25 councillor Anele Bell’s cellphone was answered but then the call was ended.

A ward-based budget is a community-driven approach to municipal budgeting in which each ward is allocated a portion to address its unique challenges, priorities and development goals.

About R752m has been allocated to the ward-based budget, including R12m for councillors’ humanitarian funds and R1.1bn to support services for projects benefiting more than one ward.

Ward 29 (Motherwell and Markman Industrial) is getting the second-highest amount, at R83m.

Of that, R34m has been set aside for roadworks.

The third-highest allocation was earmarked for Ward 54 which is set to receive R71m.

The largest amounts will go to roadworks (R17m) and the construction of a 22kV feeder to Motherwell’s NU30 (R14m).

Placing second for those with the least set aside is Ward 32, which comprises West End, Salsoneville, Cleary Park, Hillside, Salt Lake, Bethelsdorp and Windvogel.

Some of the R1.2m allocated will go towards a pavement (R550,000).

Ward 43 ranks third lowest with just R1.7m allocated.

Almost half of this amount will go towards a medium voltage line.

The R1.1bn allocated for multi-ward projects has been spread across a range of initiatives.

Some of the biggest projects include:

High-mast lighting refurbishment (R40m);

Rehabilitation of water pump stations (R17m);

Construction of a sewage pipeline from Motherwell to Bethelsdorp (R79m);

The purchase and installation of water meters (R26m);

New supply chain offices (R20m);

Replacement of the Chelsea-Summerstrand 132kV powerline (R25m); and

Rehabilitation of the Motherwell Library (R20m).

On Monday, Ward 7 and DA councillor Brendon Pegram said the ward-based budget was in a shambles.

“In a metro with a R1.85bn capital budget some wards are allocated almost nothing,” he said.

“I’ll use my ward, for example.

“This municipality is giving each resident in my ward R142.50 for the entire year.

“In Ward 8, it’s R106.82, in Ward 1 R108.57, and in Ward 20 it’s R87.50.

“We understand that some wards are more developed than others and do need more.

“But if we look at Ward 29, per resident they are getting R4,161.10.

“In Ward 41, they are getting R4,717.89 and Ward 50, which is probably the hardest hit by floods, is getting R393.58.

“We demand a costed calculation that this budget has funds that have been allocated to fix the 21,000 streetlights that have not been fixed.”

DA councillor Georgina Faldtman said Ward 34 (led by the DA) received a ward-based budget of R2.5m, whereas Ward 29 (led by the ANC) received R32m.

“Ward 37 residents are waking up without water every morning while our dams are full, yet Ward 54 received R71m,” Faldtman said

“Our councillors in the northern areas have raised these issues repeatedly and ensured that officials are aware but nothing has been done.

“The people of Ward 35 in Kleinskool have gone for three months without water coming through their taps and still this matter is not treated with urgency.

“We’ll now take it to the Human Rights Commission.”

Ward 51 and DA councillor Roelf Basson said the political heads of department assigned to his public participation meeting did not pitch.

“How did our input find its way into the IDP?

“It’s not there because it wasn’t taken further.”

Responding to Faldtman, Ward 29 and ANC councillor Benjamin Nonmqa said residents were relocated there to serviced sites.

“Ward 29 receives the most people being relocated.

“Therefore, the budget is correct so that people can be developed.

“When Ward 29 money was taken to Ward 11 last year, the DA did not talk about that.”

Deputy mayor and NA councillor Gary van Niekerk said he would like every ward in the northern areas to get millions of rand.

“The impression given here [by the opposition] is that the CFO and his officials sit and look at what wards there are and say ‘Oh! This is a DA ward, let’s not give money there’.”

However, he said certain wards in the northern areas had been allocated between R20m and R42m each.

“These are all DA wards but they don’t mention it here.

“They’re being disingenuous, trying to stir up hate.”

Ward 19 and ANC councillor Gamalihleli Maqula said public participation meetings did not sit because of the project managers.

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe acknowledged that following the May floods, Wards 48 and 51 were badly affected.

“We’ve been bringing water trucks.

“It’s not desirable because everyone wants water at the tap but it’s not doable when the system has not been properly cleaned.

“Those reservoirs in Kabah and Rosedale have been dealt with.

“This budget is ultimately about protecting the interests of residents.

“It ensures compliance with national legislation, supports sustainable service delivery and positions Nelson Mandela Bay on a stronger financial footing.

“Our focus remains on building a municipality that works for its people and creates the conditions for growth, investment and improved quality of life.”

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