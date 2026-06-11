Burman Road partially closed after sewer line collapse

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Two lanes have been cordoned off along Burman Road in Deal Party, where a sinkhole has formed. Motorists have been advised to proceed with caution

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Motorists travelling through Deal Party are urged to exercise caution after a sewer line collapse along Burman Road.

This resulted in the partial closure of a section of the road.

Municipal teams were on site on Thursday, conducting an assessment to determine the cause of the collapse and the extent of the damage.

Engineers are also working to establish the scope of the required repairs.

Two lanes have been cordoned off along Burman Road in Deal Party where a sinkhole has formed. Picture: Eugene Coetzee (Eugene Coetzee)

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said that cost estimates, repair methods and projected completion timeframes would only be confirmed once the assessment process had been finalised.

“In the interim, the affected section of Burman Road has been secured to ensure the safety of road users while investigations and assessments continue,” Soyaya said.

At this stage, no alternative routes have been announced, but the municipality has indicated that traffic management arrangements will be communicated once technical teams complete their evaluations and recommendations.

Soyaya apologised for the inconvenience caused and urged motorists, residents and nearby businesses to be patient while emergency assessments and repair planning were under way.

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