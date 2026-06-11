Cartrack offers to pay funeral costs of employee who died at work

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Gcina Dhladhla collapsed and died in a bathroom cubicle after she had allegedly been advised to take Grand-Pa headache powders for pain.

Cartrack has offered to pay the funeral expenses of its employee, Gcina Dhladhla, following her death at the company’s offices last week.

The offer was made during a meeting between representatives of the company and members of the Dhladhla family on Wednesday.

The meeting was convened to discuss the circumstances surrounding her death and the way forward as investigations continue.

“They have offered to pay for the funeral expenses,” said Gcina’s aunt, Nomusa Dhladhla.

The 29-year-old’s death has attracted public attention after allegations emerged that she had complained of feeling unwell before she later collapsed and died in a toilet cubicle at her workplace.

In a joint statement released after Tuesday’s meeting, both the family and Cartrack described the engagement as emotional but constructive, saying it provided an opportunity to share information, ask questions and gain a better understanding of the events surrounding the tragedy.

Family representative Thamsanqa Mbuli said the meeting had achieved its intended purpose of helping the family obtain clarity on the sequence of events leading up to Dhladhla’s death.

“We’d like to thank Cartrack management for their co-operation, allowing an organic first discussion that was open and transparent.

“Our intended objective of clarifying the sequence of events leading up to our beloved daughter, sister and colleague passing was achieved. This is one of many other important steps in the healing process for the family,” said Mbuli.

Dhladhla’s sister, Lindiwe, said the engagement had brought her a sense of relief.

“What happened today has given me peace,” she said.

Cartrack South Africa CEO Joshua Victor expressed condolences to the family and reiterated the company’s commitment to supporting all investigations.

“Our colleague was a valued member of our team and this loss has been deeply felt across the organisation.

“We remain deeply committed to supporting the family, co-operating fully with law enforcement and the department of labour, and ensuring that every fact is uncovered and established through the appropriate processes,” said Victor.

Both parties said they are united in wanting the facts surrounding Dhladhla’s death to be fully established through independent investigations. They also appealed to the public to allow those processes to run their course without pre-empting any findings.

Mbuli further urged those supporting the family not to view Cartrack employees as adversaries.

“Cartrack employees are our brothers and sisters as well; let us not see them as enemies,” he said.

In a gesture of goodwill, the family has invited Dhladhla’s managers and colleagues to attend her funeral and celebrate her life alongside them. Cartrack welcomed the invitation and said it was grateful for the opportunity to pay its respects.

The family and the company said they will remain in direct communication as investigations continue, while focusing on honouring Gcina Dhladhla’s memory and supporting those affected by her passing.

Sowetan