Makhanda pupil sets new frontier for science

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Three teens, including one Eastern Cape pupil, exhibited their projects at the fair in Izmir. They are grade 11 pupil Joshua Danilatos (third from left), from Graeme College in Makhanda, grade 11 pupil Connor Kinnes (second from left), from Elkanah House High School in Cape Town, and grade 9 pupil Rorisang Mohau Mohlobuli (right), from Bloemfontein High. The delegation was led by Eskom Expo Ekurhuleni regional science fair director Palesa Selepe (left)

A budding young scientist from Makhanda recently marked a major milestone on his journey claiming top honours at an international science fair.

Graeme College pupil Joshua Danilatos earned international recognition after winning first place and a gold medal in the Chemistry category at the 1923 International Mathematics, Science, and Engineering Fair (IMSEF), held in İzmir, Türkiye, from June 1 to June 6.

The grade 11 pupil from Graeme College was among three pupils selected to represent SA at the prestigious international competition.

The delegation also included Connor Kinnes, a Grade 11 pupil from Elkanah House High School in Cape Town, and Rorisang Mohau Mohlobuli, a Grade 9 pupil from Hoërskool Bloemfontein in the Free State.

The delegation was led by Palesa Selepe, Eskom Expo Ekurhuleni regional science fair director.

Danilatos, 18, received first place and a gold medal in the chemistry category for his project, “Catch-and-Release in a Warming Climate: Effects on Reflex Impairment and Stress in Rhabdosargus holubi”.

His research investigated the impact of increasing water temperatures on the physiological stress and reflex impairment experienced by Cape stumpnose fish following catch-and-release events, providing valuable insights for fisheries conservation and management in a warming climate.

Reflecting on his achievement, Danilatos said the recognition made all the hard work worthwhile.

“Winning felt really great. I also felt really lucky and privileged to be able to experience it.

“It made all the hard work and long hours invested in the project worth it,” he said.

Graeme College pupil Joshua Danilatos earned international recognition after winning first place and a Gold medal in the Chemistry category at the 1923 International Mathematics, Science, and Engineering Fair (IMSEF), held in İzmir, Türkiye, (Supplied)

The young scientist described visiting the ancient city of Ephesus, believed to be the home of the Apostle John and the Virgin Mary, as the highlight of his trip to Türkiye, and said he valued the opportunity to connect with fellow participants from around the world.

“I tasted many different cultural foods. I also enjoyed seeing the various countries’ traditional dances and how they are all unique and different.”

The teen advised future participants to pursue projects that truly interested them.

“Just follow your passion and always work hard. If you are investigating a topic that interests you, it will be a lot easier and more enjoyable and won’t even feel like work.

“Always believe in yourself and your project and make the entire experience an enjoyable one.”

SA’s other representatives also achieved outstanding results with Kinnes, 17, receiving first place and a gold medal in the engineering category and being awarded Best Project in Engineering for his project, “Project Pathfinder: Design and Optimisation of a Static Test Rocket Motor”.

Mohlobuli, 15, received second place and a silver medal in the mathematics category for his project, “Quantifying Goldbach: An Analysis of Prime Pairs”, which explored mathematical modelling related to Goldbach’s Conjecture.

Executive director, Eskom Expo for Young Scientists, NPO, Parthy Chetty, said: “Joshua, Rorisang and Connor’s outstanding achievements at IMSEF show what sustained investment in STEM education and youth development can deliver.

“Their success highlights the exceptional talent in South African schools and underlines the value of national platforms like the Eskom Expo, where young people can pursue scientific inquiry and present their ideas on the global stage.

“We also extend our gratitude to the dedicated Expo team and mentors who supported these learners throughout their preparation for this international competition.”

Eskom Expo’s District Expos are currently under way in all provinces across the country. School learners in Grades 4 to 12 and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students NC(V) Level 2-4 can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za

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