Merryvale School celebrates 70 years with inspirational Ladies High Tea

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Merryvale School for Specialised Education and Autism celebrated its 70th birthday in style at a special Ladies High Tea at Slipperfields on Saturday.

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Merryvale School for Specialised Education and Autism celebrated its 70th birthday in style at a special Ladies High Tea at Slipperfields on Saturday.

The elegant event brought together community members, sponsors, staff and supporters in celebration of the school’s legacy of hope, inclusion and empowerment.

Guests were inspired by keynote speaker Rolene Strauss, whose heartfelt message encouraged women to embrace “the queen in you” by leading with confidence, courage and purpose.

The celebration highlighted Merryvale’s ongoing commitment to the holistic development of its 404 pupils as a school specialising in education and support for pupils with autism and specialised educational needs.

The school aims to create equal opportunities where every pupil is valued and empowered according to their unique abilities and strengths.

A warm and family-centred atmosphere filled the venue as guests reflected on seven decades of dedicated service to learners and their families.

The event also showcased the creativity and dedication of the school’s staff and learners, with many of the cakes, biscuits and gifts prepared especially for the occasion by the Merryvale team themselves.

Special tribute was paid to the school’s staff members for their unwavering commitment, compassion and hard work in nurturing learners academically, emotionally and socially.

The school also extended sincere appreciation to its sponsors and supporters whose generosity contributed significantly to the success of the celebration with the main sponsors including Klinicare, Polyroofing, Eastern Cape Caravans and Slipperfields.

MC Priscilla Potgieter was also thanked for guiding the programme as well as assisting with a fundraising auction featuring holiday getaway prizes in support of the school.

The Ladies High Tea served not only as a celebration of Merryvale’s 70-year legacy, but also as a reminder of the strength of community, generosity and the shared belief that every pupil deserves the opportunity to thrive.

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