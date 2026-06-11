New eCentre brings hope to underserved Garden Route community

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The Rheenendal eCentre was officially launched on Wednesday by Knysna mayor Thando Matika (pictured) and Western Cape premier Alan Winde

From unemployment to empowerment, two young women are now helping to transform lives in their community through digital skills development and job support initiatives.

Tameryn Wagenstroon and Anoxolo Velelo, once among the many unemployed young people in Rheenendal, a community on the outskirts of Knysna, are now at the forefront of a newly launched free computer skills and internet centre serving the area.

The Rheenendal eCentre, officially opened on Wednesday, marks a milestone for the small community, whose residents have long voiced concerns over neglect and lack of access to basic services.

Just three months ago, both women were unemployed.

Today, they are actively assisting young people to acquire computer skills, apply for jobs and access further education opportunities.

Already, nine residents have been accepted into the Garden Route Skills Mecca programme, while another secured placement in the Shosholoza Skills Programme after applying through the centre.

The facility was officially launched by Knysna mayor Thando Matika and Western Cape premier Alan Winde.

Wagenstroon, 29, now the manager of the centre, described the opportunity as life-changing.

“This is a major breakthrough for me. I am now able to work, pay for my studies, and take care of myself and my family,” she said.

Wagenstroon, who is studying commercial law through Unisa, said the centre not only provided her with employment but also a quiet space to focus on her academic work while giving back to her community.

Her colleague, Velelo, said the initiative came at a critical time in her life.

As a single mother struggling to provide for her son, she had almost lost hope.

“I am now able to take care of my son and myself.

“What I love most about this job is that I get to uplift others and be part of positive change.

“In just two months, we already have success stories of people applying for further studies and opportunities,” she said.

Rheenendal is home to about 7,000 residents.

For years, the community has faced limited access to essential digital services, including internet connectivity, printing, computer facilities and CV preparation and online job application skills.

Winde said the establishment of the eCentre demonstrated what could be achieved through collaboration.

“The establishment of the Western Cape Government Rheenendal eCentre demonstrates how we can deliver meaningful results when communities, municipalities and provincial departments work together towards a common goal,” he said.

The project was driven by community development worker Devoline Koopman, whose persistent advocacy for improved digital access and youth development played a key role in bringing the centre to life.

Her efforts were supported by the Western Cape government, Knysna municipality and other partners.

The Rheenendal facility is the Western Cape government’s 83rd brick-and-mortar eCentre.

A mobile eCentre also continues to travel thousands of kilometres across the province each month, bringing digital services to remote communities.

Matika described the launch as a significant step in expanding digital access and economic opportunities in the rural area.

“The success of this project demonstrates the value of collaboration between different spheres of government and local communities.

“It shows what can be achieved when we work together to address real needs.

“This facility will have a lasting impact on Rheenendal and contribute to building a more inclusive digital future,” Matika said.

In a further boost to services in the area, the municipality also unveiled a new fire engine funded through the Western Cape Provincial Capacity Grant.

The vehicle will be stationed in Rheenendal, strengthening the municipality’s emergency response capacity.

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