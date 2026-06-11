Three held up and robbed after responding to online advertisement

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The SAPS has warned community members to be vigilant when buying or selling goods through online platforms after a carjacking and armed robbery incident that was reported in Motherwell, NU6.

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The police have warned the public to be vigilant when buying or selling goods through online platforms after a carjacking and armed robbery incident was reported in Motherwell this week.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident happened at about 7am on Wednesday.

She said according to reports, a complainant and two friends had travelled to Mdundu Street, NU6, Motherwell, after responding to a vehicle advertisement on Facebook Marketplace.

“Upon arriving at the address, the person who had allegedly communicated with the complainant via Facebook informed them that the vehicle was parked inside the yard,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“As the victims entered the premises to inspect the vehicle they were confronted by armed suspects who allegedly assaulted them, robbed them of cash and cellphones and fled with the complainant’s white Kia Sportage.

“Criminals are increasingly using online marketplaces to target unsuspecting buyers and sellers by advertising non-existent goods or arranging meetings in secluded areas where victims can be robbed.”

The police urged the public to take the following precautions when conducting transactions through online marketplaces:

Meet in public places with high visibility and pedestrian traffic;

Avoid travelling to unfamiliar areas or private residences to view or purchase items;

Never carry large amounts of cash to a transaction;

Consider meeting at a police station or another secure public venue;

Do not enter homes, garages, yards or secluded locations to inspect items;

Inform a family member or friend of your destination and expected return time;

Verify the identity and contact details of the person you are meeting;

Be wary of deals that appear significantly cheaper than market value;

When selling items, avoid inviting strangers to your home and rather arrange meetings in safe public locations; and

Trust your instincts and leave immediately if a situation appears suspicious.

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