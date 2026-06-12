Best of Eastern Cape’s comedy talent bring it home in Nelson Mandela Bay

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Liya Nqaba is one of the comedic acts for the World Funny Weight Championship Comedy Tour at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex on Saturday

Comedy lovers are in for a treat when the World Funny Weight Championship Comedy Tour takes over the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex for a one-night-only comedy extravaganza on Saturday.

The show will feature some of the Eastern Cape’s top comedy talent, promising an evening packed with laughter, quick wit and unforgettable entertainment.

Audiences can look forward to performances by Siya Seya, Liya Nqaba, Luphelo Kodwa, Panjile, Vusi Oulik and Ta Mrojana, all of whom have built reputations for delivering crowd-pleasing stand-up sets.

The show is a partnership between Nqaba and Seya, who created a tour to showcase the best of Eastern Cape comedy talent.

“I decided earlier this year to call Liya and asked him to put together a lineup so that we could go on tour.

“We started in Cape Town, which was a success.

“We then took a risk and went to the Wild Coast around Bizana and Port Edward, where we flopped.

“We then went to Queenstown last week, where we sold out, and now we are in PE.

“It feels good to have an Eastern Cape lineup. It’s the first of its kind.

“Usually, when we do shows, we have to bring in a well-known name from Johannesburg.

“But now we don’t have to, because there’s social media and there are hardworking comedians here in the Eastern Cape making sure they put their work out there.

“It’s really beautiful to see,” Seya said.

Nqaba said bringing the tour home to Gqeberha marked a special moment for the group as they prepared to wrap up their provincial run before heading to Gauteng.

“It’s special as we’ve been performing away from Gqeberha, yet we are based here, so at last we are bringing it home.

“What makes it even more special is that this is the last show in the province before we head to Gauteng.

“It brings variety in terms of creativity and performance style, because we differ in delivery, and that’s what makes it nice for our crowd to have different flavours.

“People can expect a chilled, clean set as always,” Nqaba said.

Oulike, whose real name is Vusumzi Sono, said he was excited to be part of the show, describing it as a great opportunity to share the stage with fellow comedians in Gqeberha.

“It means a lot to me to be part of the tour.

“It’s a great experience to be performing among the comedians.

“I get along so well with them. Gqeberha is always great and so much fun.

“The show brings versatility and uniqueness because each one of us has their own storytelling and style.

“People can expect more laughter and more of the Mabahambe topic,” Sono said.

Tickets for the show are available at Computicket for R200.

The show is at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex in Gqeberha at 7.30pm.

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