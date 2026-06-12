Garden Route storm damage tops R500m

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Heavy rains caused road closures and significant storm damage in the Garden Route, with repair costs exceeding R500m. Picture: SUPPLIED

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The cost of repairing infrastructure and public facilities damaged in the recent storms that hit the Garden Route has already topped R500m.

This is according to a preliminary assessment by local municipalities, with authorities warning that the final recovery bill could climb even higher.

Heavy rain and strong winds lashed the Garden Route recently.

The assessment, compiled by the Garden Route district municipality from reports submitted by affected municipalities, found extensive damage to critical infrastructure, including roads, water supply systems, stormwater networks, community facilities and municipal buildings.

Garden Route district municipality disaster management head Gerhard Otto said the most significant damage was recorded in George, Knysna, Bitou and Oudtshoorn.

“Several strategic infrastructure projects, including water supply systems, roads, bridges, public facilities and economic development assets, require urgent intervention to restore services and reduce future disaster risks,” he said.

The damage assessments indicate that thousands of residents have been directly or indirectly affected through disruptions to essential services, transport routes and community facilities.

Otto said the Garden Route district municipality was engaging with provincial and national government to secure disaster recovery funding and support.

The municipalities have also committed resources where possible to address immediate risks and restore critical services.

Garden Route district mayor Marais Kruger said municipalities have already begun emergency response and repair work, and external funding support will be essential to ensure full recovery and to strengthen infrastructure resilience for the future.

The Herald