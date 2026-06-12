‘Ghost league’ row haunts beautiful game in cash-strapped Karoo corner

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The Blue Crane Local Football Association has accused a family-linked entity of hijacking its league and funding systems

Coinciding with the kick-off of the Fifa World Cup 2026 showpiece in Mexico on Thursday, the beautiful game is navigating stormy waters in the tranquil Karoo, where a family has been accused of trying to hijack a local league.

The Blue Crane Local Football Association (Bluecrafa) has called on the South African Football Association (Safa) to block its Sarah Baartman regional executive from “all backroom negotiations” with a family it alleges is trying to take over the local league.

Bluecrafa, which is based in KwaNojoli (formerly Somerset East), says it voted in April to impose a life ban on the family — comprising Mpumelelo Booi, his wife, Nondumiso, and son Yamkela — for alleged corporate fraud and system hijacking.

The ban relates to the charge that the family established a shadow entity claiming to represent Blue Crane football.

The entity listed the family members as its sole directors.

They allegedly used it to apply for funding.

A company search shows the name of the entity to be Blue Crane Football Association — without the “local” descriptor.

The matter is expected to be discussed at a meeting in the town on Monday.

In its letter to Safa’s provincial and national offices, Bluecrafa said that despite its ruling and the evidence it had supplied to support it, the Sarah Baartman region was allegedly actively undermining this position.

“The Sarah Baartman region has panicked and entered into backroom settlement talks because Mpumelelo Booi threatened to interdict their regional elective conference.”

In this regard, The Herald has possession of the Blue Crane Football Association’s founding affidavit, filed on May 27 in the high court in Makhanda.

Booi, as deponent in the matter, said in the affidavit that the association was calling for the court to interdict the Safa Sarah Baartman region from proceeding with its elective conference on May 30.

Bluecrafa said in its letter to Safa that the 28 legitimate member clubs and the democratically elected executive committee of the Blue Crane Local Football Association were not prepared to tolerate the situation.

“We will not stand by while our footballing sovereignty and the hard work of our players on the pitch are bartered away by regional officials looking to secure their own elective seats.

“We hereby demand immediate, emergency intervention from the provincial and national offices to ... order the Safa Sarah Baartman regional executive to immediately cease all backroom settlement negotiations with Witness Mpumelelo Booi, Nondumiso Beauty Booi and Yamkela Booi.”

When contacted, Booi asked the reporter to WhatsApp him questions under the newspaper’s letterhead.

This was done. However, he then called for proof that it had been sent.

When it was pointed out that the attachment had two blue ticks, he responded with a vulgar text.

He had not replied to the questions by the time of publication.

The Blue Crane local football league involves 27 clubs from the Somerset East, Pearston and Cookhouse areas.

The annual winner gets promoted to the Hollywood Bets regional league.

Bluecrafa’s call to Safa is contained in a June 4 letter from the association to the Safa Eastern Cape secretary in KuGompo City and the organisation’s national chief executive and integrity officer in Johannesburg.

Bluecrafa said in the letter, signed by its secretary, Max Solomon, that the matter was urgent.

“We are escalating this matter because we have irrefutable proof that the leadership of the Safa Sarah Baartman region is entertaining and [allegedly] colluding with Mpumelelo Booi and Nondumiso Booi.

“Despite being handed a forensic binder proving the Boois have [allegedly] systematically defrauded the association, Sarah Baartman leadership continues to bypass the legitimate local executive to appease these hostile actors.”

Bluecrafa said apart from establishing the shadow Blue Crane Football Association identity, the Boois had also allegedly hijacked the local Mysafa portal.

“They deleted 28 long-standing legitimate local clubs and loaded a nine-team ghost league.”

They allegedly registered and controlled five clubs inside this ghost league “establishing an unconstitutional household sports monopoly in direct violation of Safa rules and the Fifa [international football federation] ethics code”.

Bluecrafa alleged the Boois were also trying to force the regional office to give them “super-admin status”.

“Their explicit objective is to strip points from two of our premier legitimate clubs in order to ... artificially save their own family-owned teams from sporting relegation.”

The association said, besides its call for Safa to block allegedly underhand dealings by its regional office with the Boois, it was also calling for the controlling body to blacklist the family from its Mysafa portal to protect funding.

It was further calling on Safa to instruct the regional office to hand Bluecrafa’s forensic document on the matter to its legal team.

“We call for an immediate investigation of the [Safa] Sarah Baartman ... secretary to determine why a regional office is facilitating individuals who have [allegedly] systematically falsified national competition data.

“We await your urgent, decisive intervention to protect the integrity of the game in the Eastern Cape.”

Bluecrafa chair Vuyani Twani said on Tuesday the issue with Booi had already caused problems with much-needed funding to maintain and grow the Blue Crane local football league.

He said the association had applied to the Amakhala Emoyeni Wind Farm, and the application had initially been approved, but it was now on hold after complaints lodged by Booi.

“The Blue Crane local football league involves very poor clubs which travel between Somerset East, Cookhouse and Pearston to honour their fixtures.

“We were looking forward to using some of the funds to purchase prizes to incentivise the clubs.

“We would also have used the funds to help the clubs with transport, and then more broadly to grow and improve the league, with, for instance, the training of referees.

“But the money is now on hold because after the complaints lodged by Booi, the company feels like it needs to do due diligence.”

Safa Eastern Cape secretary Sikalela Mtangayi said he could not speak on the matter and referred questions to Safa chief executive Lydia Monyepao.

Monyepao was not available for comment, and The Herald was referred to the association’s national spokesperson, Mninawa Ntloko, who was in Mexico for Bafana Bafana’s first World Cup game on Thursday.

Ntloko had not responded by the time of publication.

Safa Sarah Baartman region president Mfundiso Ntabeni said he was aware of the Blue Crane matter.

“It will be discussed at a scheduled meeting in Somerset East on Monday.

“The region will be represented there, together with Bluecrafa and Booi.”

The Herald