Multiple criminal complaints reported against Makana municipal manager

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Devon Waldick and other members of Grahamstown Deserves Better laid five complaints against Makana municipal manager Pumelelo Kate

Following the release of the SA Human Rights Commission’s report into Makana’s water and sanitation crisis, the Grahamstown Deserves Better (GDB) civic movement laid criminal complaints against municipal manager Pumelelo Kate.

They include culpable homicide, fraud and alleged contraventions of the Services Water Act, the Municipal Finance Management Act and the National Health Act.

However, the police did not open a docket for the culpable homicide allegations.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said a case docket was opened against the municipality in terms of the National Environmental Management Act.

She said the charges laid against the municipal official included:

Contravention of Section 19(1) of the Water Services Act;

Contravention of Section 171 of the Municipal Finance Management Act;

Contravention of Section 56 of the National Health Act; and

Fraud.

After more than three years of investigations, complaints and testimony, the commission concluded that the collapse of basic services in Makhanda and surrounding towns was not due to water shortages but rather a deep-rooted breakdown in governance, accountability and infrastructure management.

The report painted a bleak picture of daily life for residents who have endured prolonged water outages, overflowing sewage, failing sanitation systems and worsening environmental contamination.

Grahamstown Deserves Better chair Devon Waldick said that while residents welcomed the report, they wanted to see those responsible for the decay held accountable.

“The municipal manager is the accounting officer, so he must be held accountable for this mess.

“One thing we are disappointed with in the report is that it isn’t holding anyone accountable.

“The recommendation should have been that criminal charges be laid against all of them who are involved.”

Municipal manager Pumelelo Kate addresses protesters in front of the Makhanda City Hall earlier in June (Werner Hills)

For the culpable homicide allegation, Waldick said that this was for failing to ensure access to clean water and sanitation, creating conditions that endangered lives.

He said infants, elderly and sick residents were exposed to dehydration, poor hygiene and raw sewage due to the collapse of municipal services.

“The Contravention of Section 19(1) of the Water Services Act 108 of 1997 charge is for failing to provide basic water supply services as required by law.

“The report confirms Makana residents went months without water while dams were full.

“Contravention of Section 171 of the Municipal Finance Management Act 56 of 2003 is for failing to prevent wasteful and fruitless expenditure, and failing to maintain water and sanitation infrastructure despite millions in budget allocations.

“As the accounting officer, Kate is personally liable.”

The fraud complaint was laid for allegedly misrepresenting to the council and the public that water and sanitation services were being properly managed and delivered, while knowing that infrastructure was collapsing and residents had no water.

The fifth complaint was for the alleged contravention of Section 56 of the National Health Act 61 of 2003 for allowing conditions that constitute a health hazard, including raw sewage in streets and lack of water for sanitation.

“The ball is now in the ANC’s court to discipline their cadres, so we wrote to the ANC as well to request that they remove these [people], so we are waiting for a response from them.

“These charges are based on the findings which confirm the Makana municipality violated residents’ constitutional right to water in terms of Section 27(1)(b) of the constitution.

“We will follow this case until there is prosecution and accountability. No more reports without consequences.”

Waldick said that life in Makhanda kept getting worse every week.

“The situation has got so dire that we have to use our own resources.

“I have a fairly new car, but the interior is destroyed because of the water that I continuously have to transport every single day to our residents.”

Waldick said that the mayor’s service delivery blitz had failed dismally.

“The mayor made the situation worse in Vergenoeg.

“She took all the municipal resources to remove bricks that residents had placed in potholes and filled them with mud, and now, after the rains, the potholes are bigger, and all the mud has washed away.”

Waldick said they were lobbying opposition parties to urgently have a council meeting to table the report and suspend the municipal manager.

“They can only be suspended through a council sitting.

“The report is also speaking about the financial mismanagement, so the person who must be held accountable for this is the CFO.”

Waldick said he hoped the charges against Kate would be heard in the Gqeberha specialised commercial crimes court.

When asked for comment, municipal spokesperson Anele Mjekula sent a statement on the report and not the complaints.

“Makana has noted the commission’s report, which will be tabled before council for noting, as required by law.

“The report’s recommendations are directed at the provincial and national governments, not the municipality.

“As such, the municipality is unable to comment on them.

“However, it is disappointing that the report still includes issues previously addressed during engagements with the commission.

“The municipality has made significant progress in addressing water challenges in Makhanda.

“Water supply has improved from intermittent provision to daily supply across the town.

“In providing the current status and responding to concerns about water and sanitation in Makana, it must be acknowledged that these challenges are constantly changing due to ageing infrastructure and ongoing upgrades, repairs and maintenance.

“Currently, there are noticeable improvements in the water supply of the Makana municipality compared to the previous years.

“Makana remains committed to serving residents and delivering services to all sectors of the community.”

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