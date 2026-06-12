Yoga for healthy ageing to be promoted in Nelson Mandela Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, front right, was among the participants in the 2023 International Day of Yoga observance at the UN

Looking to start your Saturday in a well-balanced and calm way?

The Consulate General of India Durban, in collaboration with Shri Siva Subramaniar and Mariamman Aullayam, along with the Pe Hindu Seva Samaj, is hosting the inaugural annual Pre-International Day of Yoga in Nelson Mandela Bay this weekend.

The free-entry event will take place in Malabar at the Shri Siva Subramaniar and Mariamman Aullayam Hall, 3 Agapanthus Road, starting at 10am.

According to the UN, 2026 marks the 12th International Day of Yoga, observed under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”.

Consulate General head Shubham said they had previously hosted the event in KuGompo City.

“The Consulate General of India Durban covers the Free State, KwaZulu Natal and Eastern Cape, and this time we tried to observe the day in all three capitals.

“That is Gqeberha, Durban and Bloemfontein.

“That is why we are doing this international day, to celebrate yoga, to popularise yoga, and healthy ageing in Gqeberha.

“We are also doing one in KuGompo. It brings all the yoga lovers together.

“We share the message of peace and unity throughout the day,” Shubham said.

He said the UN recognised the day on December 11 2014.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi first introduced the proposal.

“The draft resolution establishing the day was proposed by India and endorsed by more than 160 countries.

“SA was one of the countries that endorsed the draft, leading to the UN proclaiming June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.

“June 21 is the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere, called the summer solstice.

“On that day, the sun shines the longest. That is why it was selected,” Shubham said.

Morgesh Chettiar of Gqeberha said they were excited to host their first Yoga Day event, even though they had celebrated the day previously on a much smaller scale.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald